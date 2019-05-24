HarborFest Schedule Of Events

Port Washington’s 29th annual HarborFest Dock Day and Craft Festival, presented by the Town of North Hempstead and the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce takes place on Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Town Dock and lower Main Street in Port Washington. There will be free parking, along with free trolley and shuttle buses available from the Long Island Rail Road and Manorhaven Park.

The event is a celebration of Port Washington’s Nautical Heritage on the waterfront of beautiful Manhasset Bay, in order to enhance public awareness of the need to protect and preserve this precious asset. Admission: Free (Fee For Cruises)

Events:

• Craft show, 90-plus vendors

• Sails aboard the schooner SoundWaters: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

• Historical and scenic cruises around Manhasset Bay

• Fire boat demonstrations

Entertainment at the tugboat:

• 10:30 a.m.: Harmony Sky/Voice Academy

• 11:30 a.m.: World Taekwondo demonstration

• 12 p.m.: South Bay Salty Dogs

• 1 p.m.: Alan Brown Blues Band

• 2 p.m.: Red Stocking Revue

• 3:30 p.m.: Porch Light

• Children’s Fun Park: games, mini train, crafts, sports, dunk tank, science fun

Family Fun Stage and Talent Show:

• 10:15 a.m.: Brownie Troop 447 leads the audience in “Our Pledge of Allegiance”

• 10:20 a.m.: Alexandra Verkowitz will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner”

• 10:25 a.m.: “Talented Kids of Port Washington”

• 12:30 p.m.: Voice Academy

• 1 p.m.: Berest Dance

• 1:30 p.m.: Bluemoon Taekwondo

• 2 p.m.: Bands of HarborFest: Bach to Rock and iSchool of Music

• Opening of the treasure chest

• Enviro-expo

Art In The Park Displays And Workshops:

• 12 p.m.: “Fun With Clay” workshop for children ages 6 to 12

• 1:30 p.m.: Plein Air (Outdoor) Painting

• All Day: Button making

• Model boat regatta at Baxter’s Pond: first race at 9:30 a.m.

• New nautical exhibit in tugboat museum: “Finding Home: A Collection of Photos by Cynthia Litman”

• PAL basketball and baseball contests

• Fabulous food court with “a taste of Port Washington”

• Merchant and organization booths and exhibits

• Kayaking and paddle boarding

• Free reusable tote bags

Plus:

• Saturday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.: Sunset Sail aboard the SoundWaters