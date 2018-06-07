HarborFest Brings Fun To Town Dock

While the sky brought gray clouds, Main Street pulled in the crowds as residents shopped more than 90 local craft vendors, played games, competed in a model boat regatta and took a ride on the schooner SoundWaters to celebrate Port Washington’s nautical heritage on the waterfront of Manhasset Bay.

The day kicked off with Brownie Troop 451 leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance as local elementary school students lined Baxter’s Pond to compete in the model sailboat regatta. Throughout the day, residents heard the sounds of Stout Nautical Singers, iSchool of Music and Bach to Rock as well as saw performances by Danceworks Studio, Berest Dance Center and World Taekwondo Academy. Kids enjoyed clay workshops, button making, sand art, face painting, a dunk tank and more inside and out of the family fun tent. Families also enjoyed the tastes of Port from Yummy Gyro to Schmear Market and Bakery.

“Our 28th HarborFest was our most successful one,” said executive director of the Chamber of Commerce Bobbie Polay. “We had a record number of people come to enjoy a day on Port Washington’s beautiful waterfront. There was such a wonderful, friendly spirit throughout the event. Our hard working HarborFest Committee will meet soon to begin planning for next year’s event on June 2, 2019.”