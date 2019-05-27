HarborFest: About Our Sponsors

3V Dental

3V Dental is one the top-rated dentists on Long Island and specializes in a lifetime of dental health and beautifying smiles. We are a top-tier provider for Invisalign clear aligner therapy; we are here for you to achieve the smile you’ve always wanted and to make sure your teeth are always properly aligned. Free consults available five days a week. Mention Harborfest for a free at home bleaching kit (valid for new patients only).

A.A. Madison Taxi, Manorhaven Taxi And Port Washington Taxi

We are looking forward to serving you. A.A. Madison Taxi: 516-883-3800. Manorhaven Taxi: 516-883-6300. Port Washington Taxi: 516-944-3800.

Allstate Insurance—James Carew Agency

As an Allstate agent in Long Island, I enjoy being a part of the community and building local relationships. You can depend on us to help you look at the big picture. When you want to explore options for protecting your home, auto, boat or financial future, we are located at 290 Main St., Port Washington, and you can reach the James Carew Agency at 516-900-3090 for a free quote.

Anthony’s World Of Floors

Anthony’s World of Floors has been owned and operated by the Garofalo Family since 1972. Our 47-year-old family business is built on our father’s dedication to good, old-fashioned, friendly customer service. We take it very seriously to meet the standards our parents have set for us. We are committed to providing first quality service as affordable and efficiently as possible. Full service flooring company (hardwood, carpet, vinyl, laminate, organic wool and cork) offering expert craftsmen, free estimates, shop at home service and 0 percent financing. 49 Manorhaven Blvd. 516-883-2159. www.anthonysworldoffloors.com

Anton Media Group

The Port Washington News is proud to have served and helped the businesses of Port Washington and its community for 116 years. The Port Washington News has established itself as a weekly part of the Port residents’ lives covering everything from village board meetings to school board meetings to the civic associations. The newspaper is bursting with the latest news from community groups, as well as details on what’s happening at the Port Washington Public Library, the Senior Center, Sands Point Preserve, Landmark on Main Street and elsewhere. And, of course, Port’s children are featured in every issue: their accomplishments in athletics, academics and philanthropy. The Port Washington News is your best source for accurate information on Port’s issues, events and people, as well as a great place to get values and information on your favorite local merchants. The Port Washington News is proud to be an Admiral Sponsor of HarborFest helping to promote and support the event since it began in 1990. Stop by the office at 132 E. Second St., Mineola, and visit the new website at www.portwashington-news.com.

Art Of Pilates

Art of Pilates Long Island is a studio where you will discover the Art of mind & body as one. We host our classes in a small intimate group setting on Stotts reformer, which ensures a personalized workout with highly effective results. Our workouts are designed to enhance flexibility, strengthen core and give you a full body workout. 87 Glen Cove Rd., Greenvale. 516-626-2278

Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home

Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home was established in Port Washington in 1905. This non-denominational funeral home is owned and operated by the Knowles family to this day. Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home offers a full range of services including but not limited to traditional funerals, international service, cremations and funeral pre-planning.

Blank Slate Media

Blank Slate Media is the publisher of six award-winning weekly newspapers including the Port Washington Times, the new newspaper of Port Washington, as well as our website, www.theislandnow.com. The newspapers and website provide professionally written, professionally edited coverage focused on each community–from schools to village government, from sports to entertainment, to everything in between. They also provide the most cost-effective way for businesses, professionals and service to reach their audience. You can reach us at 516.307.1045 x202. Editorial submissions can be made to news@theislandnow.com. You can also mail us at 25 Red Ground Rd., East Hills, NY 11576.

College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors

College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors is the local business that provides on-call sitters, full-time/part-time nannies, enrichment and tutoring. We are also a proud provider of in-home Back Up Care through Bright Horizons—your employment benefit. Call 516-304-5466 for more information.

Dance Arts Centre

Located in Port Washington since 1972, our goal is to enrich our students lives through dance and movement as well as to inspire a love of dancing. We ask our students to challenge themselves by learning something new, show them the potential for fun and fitness as they learn, and watch them enjoy their individual sense of achievements as they succeed. 1019 Port Washington Blvd., 516-883-7202

Dental365

Dental365 along with Little Smiles Pediatric Dentistry—A Dental365 Company—offers convenient dentistry for the entire family. Dental365 accepts walk-ins with little or no waiting time for adults and children and offer everything from emergency extractions to routine exams, including cosmetic restorations and implants, periodontal procedures and Invisalign, all in a state-of-the-art, beautiful environment where patient comfort is a top priority. For more information about Dental365 and Little Smiles of Port Washington—A Dental365 Company—or to schedule an appointment, call 516-944-3400 or visit www.godental365.com.

Diane’s Place Hair Salon

Here at Diane’s Place Hair Salon we offer a variety of services for women, men and children—cuts, waves and colors. Our doors are always open—come in and give us a try. Store hours: Tuesday and Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Mondays. 191 Main St #3, Port Washington, 516-767-3834.

Dime Community Bank

Dime Community Bank has helped New Yorkers achieve their personal and business banking goals for over 150 years. Every day, we deliver smart solutions to our business and retail customers, by providing financial guidance, personal service and honest value. We offer checking to fit your lifestyle or business needs, competitive rates on CDs and money market accounts, financing for homebuying, and anytime, anywhere access through online and mobile banking. For businesses, we provide loans and lines, as well as SBA lending. Please visit your local Dime branch at 1000 Port Washington Blvd., visit www.dime.com or call us at 516-883-8100.

Dive-In Pool Service

Dive-In Pool Service is a full service pool company that services Suffolk and Nassau Counties and provides services such as: pool openings, pool closings, weekly maintenance, repairs, liner installations, and new filter and pump installations. Call for your free estimate and receive a 10 percent discount on any of our services for new customers only. 631-235-4474.

Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care provides quality, affordable health insurance coverage for more than 1.7 million children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life in Long Island and throughout New York State. The Westbury Community Office—located at 180 Post Avenue—serves local members and those who have questions about health insurance for themselves or their families. Visit www.fideliscare.org, call our Westbury Community Office at 516-334-6588, or call 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) for more information.

Happy Montessori School

The Happy Montessori School provides enriching, engaging and joyful education for children 2 years, 8 months old through 5 years old. The school is proud to have educated Port Washington’s preschoolers for nearly 50 years, all with the same warm, loving Director. The school has maintained its tradition of nurturing and educating while also enhancing its programs each year. The summer program is now at the beautiful Sands Point Preserve, allowing children to spend their days between hiking trails, an outdoor learning center and a storybook castle.

Healthy Kids Pediatrics

Dr. Madeline Pugliese and Dr. Naomi Jackman are board certified pediatricians specializing in newborns, infants, children and adolescents. They are affiliated with Northwell Health, Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center and Winthrop University Hospital. Their office is located at 211 Main St. and they can be reached at 516-944-6015 and 516-944-8555. Office hours are by appointment.

Home Run Electric

Home Run electric is owned and operated by Giuseppe Di Bartolomeo. We are a full service electrical company that is able to service your electrical needs for the home, office or business. We have five crews that service the Port Washington area daily. Visit our new Kohler generator showroom at 1146 Port Washington Blvd., and our main office at 12 Maple St., Port Washington. 516-708-1666.

Island Chimney Service

Island Chimney Service is a full service chimney company. We clean gas, oil, fireplaces, woodstoves and pellet stoves. We do all sorts of masonry work from repointing a chimney to building a chimney. We install chimney liners, caps, crowns, flashing, tarring, chase covers, housings, etc. We sell and install fireplaces. We install and clean dryer vents and gutters. Most importantly we are fully licensed from the Hamptons to New York City, fully insured and even carry a $2 million dollar Umbrella policy. Our clients like you have made us “Heights Above The Rest.”

Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast

Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast is a proud sponsor of the 29th annual HarborFest. Come join the Port Washington Branch as we welcome you to our beautiful community. Connect with us for your Real Estate needs – 917 Port Washington Boulevard, Port Washington. 516-482-0200/516-714-2680.

Knights Of Columbus Council #1227

The Port Washington Knights of Columbus Council #1227 located at 155 Manorhaven Blvd., is a men’s fraternal society, which is the largest Catholic family fraternal service organization in the world. The Knights aspire to strength in solidarity, and security through unity of purpose and devotion to a holy cause. They vow to be defenders of their country, their families and their faith. The Order has been called “the strong right arm of the Church.” For further information and/or interest in joining, please visit our website at www.kofc1227.org or contact Tom Scalise, Grand Knight, 516-532-1691 or Dan Garcia, membership director, 516-358-1817.

Kornhaber Dental Group

Dr. Steven and Dr. Mitchell Kornhaber have been serving the Port Washington community since 1983. We pride ourselves on providing individualized, excellent, and comprehensive dental care for all of our patients. We welcome you to our practice and look forward to meeting you in our relaxing and modern dental office. Please feel free to call us at 516-883-3311, email us at office@kornhaberdg.com or stop by our office located at 30 S. Bayles Ave., Port Washington, with any questions or to schedule an appointment.

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

When accidents happen, call Dr.STITCH. Dr.STITCH is Long Island Plastic Surgical Group’s on call service for immediate and urgent treatment. Our on call service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Simply call 877-DR-STITCH (1-877-377-8482) and we will connect you with a Dr.STITCH plastic surgeon near you.

Manhasset Bay Sportsmen’s Club

The Manhasset Bay Sportsmen’s Club was founded in Port Washington in 1945 and has been a mainstay on our Bay since then. It is one of the greatest hunting and fishing clubs on Long Island that touts conservation and preservation as a key goal. MBSC is a proud sponsor and supporter of the Kid’s Sailing Regatta and HarborFest and has been the proud host of both kids’ annual Flounder and Snapper Derbys. It offers and hosts many hunting and fishing tournaments for members and their families, as well as a junior membership. There is a clubhouse, range and marina for members use. Look for our booth at HarborFest.

Mathnasium

Mathnasium is your neighborhood math learning center that teaches kids math the way that makes sense to them. Our experienced math instructors utilize our proprietary teaching materials and techniques to deliver a customized learning plan designed to address each student’s needs, whether they started out far behind or are already ahead in math. Our instruction approach goes beyond traditional math tutoring to develop understanding and build a love for math. Find us at 938 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, or call us at 516-400-6284 to schedule your free assessment today.

Minuteman Press Of Port Washington

The best Design Team in Nassau County is right here at Minuteman Press of Port Washington. Let our team unlock and unleash your creativity. We design for any output medium, digital, print, promotional, social. Come and see why we aren’t just a copy shop any more. If it can be printed, we can print it quickly and economically. 437 Port Washington Blvd. 516-944-4449.

Newsday Media Group

Newsday Media Group offers a diverse portfolio of advertising opportunities for both mass reach and pinpoint targeting. Our suite of products includes daily and Sunday Newsday, reaching a weekly integrated audience of 1.1 million readers on LI, www.newsday.com which is one of the most visited newspaper sites in the nation, 79 midweek (Hometown Shopper) localized shopper publications delivered weekly across LI, as well as a variety of specialized sections and niche publications.

North Shore Yacht Club

The North Shore Yacht Club (www.nsyc.net), established in 1871, and often called Port Washington’s “Best Kept Secret,” is for people who love sailing, whether with, or without, a boat with affordable fees. Its fleet consists almost exclusively of sailboats, ranging from small one-design racers to ocean-going cruisers. Complemented with Junior Sailing and Boat Sharing Programs, well-sheltered anchorage, world class launch service, active cruising, racing, education and social calendars, the club offers an ideal match for sailors of all ages, levels and interests. Come share the “secret” and experience the passion by emailing info@nsyc.net or calling 516-883-9823.

Orangetheory Fitness Port Washington

Come try the best one-hour workout for free at Orangetheory Fitness Port Washington. We invite you down to take a studio tour and learn more about the scientiﬁcally designed, heart rate-based Orangetheory Fitness workout that’s fun, addictive and proven effective. Call us today at 516-302-4044 or visit the studio to sign up for your first class for free. 1013 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington. www.OrangetheoryFitness.com. Free class for first timers is for local residents only.

People’s United Bank

Community giving is central to our mission. The People’s United Community Foundation, the bank and its employees, take pride in our collective legacy of supporting the needs of individuals, families, businesses and entire communities. In 2018, People’s United Bank and People’s United Community Foundation contributed nearly $570,000 to 37 local nonprofits on Long Island. In addition, 229 Financial Education presentations were conducted, helping to improve financial literacy and economic stability for more than 6,400 individuals in New York. Visit us in Port Washington (inside Stop & Shop) at 65 Shore Rd. or call 516-883-2150.

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a residential home remodeling company with an emphasis on energy efficiency, offering custom built windows, doors, roofing and siding. Based out of Chester, PA, with an office in Melville and 14 other satellite locations across the country.

Port Washington Calendar

The Port Washington Calendar lets you know what events are available for you next month. The Port Washington Calendar of events was first introduced at HarborFest more than 10 years ago. Each month, the PW Calendar provides a comprehensive list of approximately 250 events, meetings, activities and gatherings. Distribution through retailers, restaurants, financial institutions, supermarkets and other high traffic locations. A growing list of advertisers has recognized the response, readership and shop local orientation of the PW Calendar. In print, on the web, www.pwcalendar.com and via email FreeSub@pwCalendar.com. Contact 516-883-0313 or Dave@PWCalendar.com.

Port Washington Federal Credit Union

Port Washington Federal Credit Union (PWFCU) is a community based financial institution. It is located on Middle Main Street in Port Washington. The office and ATM house service-oriented savings and loan banking products and beneficial rates for the consumers. The motto “We welcome those who live, work or worship in Port Washington, Manhasset, Roslyn, Great Neck and the employees of the Town of North Hempstead”. PWFCU actively helps individuals make wise choices and saves them money. Call 516-883-3537 or visit www.pwfcu.org.

Port Washington Library Foundation–Tepper Intergenerational Program

The Port Washington Library Foundation is a 501c3 organization, that supports the library by raising private funds for new initiatives in the areas of literacy and lifelong learning, information and technology, arts and cultural enrichment, and building enhancement. The Tepper Intergenerational Program is a fund that supports intergenerational learning opportunities.

Port Washington PBA

516-944-0440

Port Washington Public Library Nautical Advisory Council

The mission of the Nautical Center of the Port Washington Public Library is to serve as an archive and a forum of the history of boating and yachting and the facilities, which serve them on Manhasset Bay. Books, periodicals, photographs, memorabilia, manuscripts, maps, films, audio and video tapes, logs, charts, artifacts and other primary source material are collected. In addition, the Nautical Center collects classic works in the field of boating and yachting and provides access to maps, charts and cruising guides primarily of the Northeast and the Atlantic Coast. The center promotes its nautical interest by sponsoring programs and provides space for exhibition of its collections as well as facilities for the researcher.

Port Washington Yacht Club

Overlooking Manhasset Bay, the Port Washington Yacht Club is a traditional, family yacht club specializing in fun. Members and their guests enjoy spectacular water-view dining, along with an outstanding variety of events and programs such as yachting, tennis, platform tennis, swimming, and trapshooting. The club provides well-maintained yachting facilities, a pool and pavilion, Har-Tru tennis courts, and more. Junior programs at the Port Washington Yacht Club include an eight week, full-day summer program as well as a wide variety of activities throughout the year. The club’s social season is year-round, and members are attracted to theme evenings, gala celebrations, children’s parties and current trends in dining. The club is also host to weddings and parties of all kinds for its members and sponsored friends.

Precision Work

Precision Work, Inc.—a power equipment distributor of Walker tractors from Maine to Pennsylvania. Established in 1965, Precision is now doing business in Port Washington for more than 50 years and looking forward to another 50 years. Located at 75 Harbor Rd. Call 516-883-2002.

Rallye Motor Company

Established in 1958, the Rallye Motor Company is Long Island’s premier luxury automotive group. Rallye currently offers sales, service and parts for Acura, BMW, Lexus & Mercedes-Benz, but it’s our goal to assist Long Island & New York drivers with all of their automotive needs. For a world-class experience, visit one of our locations today at www.rallye.com.

Sandata Technologies

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of home care services. Sandata’s suite of products includes Santrax Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), a market leading time and attendance product; Santrax Agency Management and Santrax Payer Management, web-based scheduling software solutions with features including voice biometrics to perform speaker verification, and a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, municipalities and the home care agency markets. Sandata has more than 3,500 clients nationwide with its products supporting 1.8 million caregivers and nearly 200,000 visits on a daily basis. For additional information about Sandata, visit www.sandata.com.

Sands Point Center For Health & Rehabilitation

The Sands Point Center for Health & Rehabilitation is a beautiful state of the art skilled nursing facility located at 1440 Port Washington Blvd. It features the highest quality personalized care and comprehensive services and is a perfect fit for anyone in need of sub-acute, rehabilitative or long-term care. Personalized attention combined with the expertise of a professional team of health care providers offers residents a uniquely superior level of care.

Sands Point Preserve Conservancy

The Sands Point Preserve on the original Guggenheim Estate embodies the grandeur and elegance that define the Gold Coast period of the early 20th century, when prominent American families built great mansions on large estates as summer retreats along the Long Island Sound. Sands Point was the famed “East Egg” of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Today, the magnificent 216-acre park, including its historic mansions and the Phil Dejana Learning Center, is owned by Nassau County, and is maintained and operated by the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The Conservancy provides year-round educational and cultural programs, seasonal celebrations, mansion tours, fitness activities as well as private/corporate event services and film/TV location sites and facilities.

Scheinman Realty

Scheinman Realty is a local husband and wife team who develop, operate and manage residential and commercial real estate. They started their business to encourage all people to “Come home to Port” by responding to the modern day needs of Port Washington residents and businesses.

Sherwin-Williams

For 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation’s largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections, and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,000 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information call Kate

(Manager) at your local Port Washington Sherwin-Williams at 516-883-1395, log onto sherwin-williams.com or join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Tumblr. Sherwin-Williams #5881 59 Shore Rd., Port Washington. Phone: 516-883-1395. Fax: 516-883-1397.

Sid Jacobson JCC

Swim. Spin. Shoot hoops. Dance. Meet popular authors and inspiring speakers. Participate in community service. Climb the indoor treehouse. Audition for community theatre. Prepare for college. Get support. Play canasta. Make lifelong friends. Fuel the mind after-school. Practice Hebrew. Paint a masterpiece. Navigate the parenting journey.

Get fit with a personal trainer. As we live in a constantly changing world, our programs and services evolve in order to enrich the lives of all individuals and families. Sid Jacobson JCC values diversity and welcomes all to be part of our community. For more information, contact Audrey Kurland, membership director, Health + Wellness & Membership, 516-484-1545 ext. 109, akurland@sjjcc.org.

St. Francis Hospital

St. Francis Hospital is offering free blood pressure screening at HarborFest. Join us for informative heart healthy information and an opportunity to discuss your cardiac health concerns with a registered cardiac nurse.

Stop & Shop

65 Shore Rd., Port Washington. 516-767-6910.

Toms Point Marina

1 Sagamore Hill Dr., Port Washington. 516-883-6630.

Village Dental

85 Old Shore Rd., Suite 201, Port Washington. 516-465-5777.