HarborFest 2019 Committees

By
Port News Staff
-
0
43

Chairman

Mitch Schwartz, Chamber co-president & Millenium Software

Art In The Park

Lisa K. Grossman, The Art Guild
Ilene Silberstein, The Art Guild

Baxter’s Pond Foundation

Holly Byrne

Craft Show

Drina Scheiber, The Bart Group
Mitch Schwartz, Chamber co-president & Millenium Software

Cruises

Matt Meyran, Port Washington Water Taxi
Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce

Entertainment at the Tugboat

Barbara Faticone, Cancer Care
Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce

Enviro-Expo

Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce

Environmental Education Project

Patti Wood, Grassroots Environmental Education

Family Fun Stage

Debbie Greco Cohen, Greco Integrated Communications
Trish Gargani, Danceworks NY
Chrissy Kiernan, Baxter Estates Village Clerk

Food and Beverages

Brian Kenny, LI Festival Catering
Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce

Fun Park

Trish Class, Parent Resource Center
Erin Orr, Parent Resource Center

Grounds, Equipment & Communication

Katherine Crean, Apple Home Organization
Richie Garofalo
Jimmy Orr
Mitch Schwartz, Chamber Co-president & Millenium Software

Marketing and Publicity

Ally Deane, Port Washington News
Debbie Greco Cohen, Greco Integrated Communications
Christina Claus, Port Washington News
Marie Marcellino, Port Washington Calendar
Ann Merfogel, Newsday and Newsday Media Group
Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce
Melissa Spitalnick, Blank Slate Media

Members At-Large

Lisa Donatelli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Carl Lalena, Kiwanis Club
Kathy Levinson, Kiwanis Club, Coldwell Banker
Jerry Rudnick, Kiwanis Club

Model Boat Regatta

Laura Silver McGuire
Bill Palafox
Mary Lu Dempsey Palafox
Marian Weissman

Nautical Museum Exhibit

Debbie Greco Cohen, Greco Integrated Communications

PAL

Rob Elkins, Executive Director

Police District Liaisons

Chief Robert DelMuro
Officer Nick Dello-Iacono
Detective Anthony Guzzello

T-shirts

Richard Garofalo, Anthony’s World of Floors

Signs and Banners

JB Meyer, Chief Signs

Sponsors

Chrissy Kiernan, Baxter Estates Village Clerk
Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce
Drina Scheiber, The Bart Group
Town of North Hempstead
Rachel Brinn, Supervisor’s Office
John Darcy, Town Dept. of Parks & Recreation
Dina DeGiorgio, Councilwoman
Christopher Shannon, Councilwoman DeGiorgio’s Office
Jill Weber, Commissioner of Parks & Recreation

Treasure Hunt

Karen Morrison, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Ginny Pergola, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Trolley

Mariann Dalimonte, Greater Port Washington BID

Volunteer Coordinator

David Heller, Golden Hands Massage & Therapies

SHARE
Previous articleHarborFest: About Our Sponsors
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here