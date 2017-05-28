HarborFest 2017 Committees

Marie Marcellino

Chairman

  • Mitch Schwartz, Chamber co-president & Millennium Software

Art In The Park

  • Diane Bares, The Art Guild
  • Ilene Silberstein, The Art Guild

Baxter’s Pond Foundation

  • Holly Byrne

Craft Show

  • Drina Scheiber, The Bart Group
  • Mitch Schwartz, co-president & Millenium Software

Cruises

  • Bill Gordon, LI Boat Rentals
  • Matt Meyran, Port Washington Water Taxi
  • Katherine Crean, Apple Home Organization
  • Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce

Entertainment at the Tugboat

  • Barbara Faticone, Cancer Care
  • Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce

Enviro-Expo

  • Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce

Environmental Education Project

  • Patti Wood, Grassroots Environmental Education
Debbie Greco Cohen

Family Fun Stage

  • Debbie Greco Cohen, Greco Integrated Communications

Food and Beverages

  • Brian Kenny, LI Festival Catering
  • Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce

Fun Park

  • Trish Class, Parent Resource Center
  • Erin Orr, Parent Resource Center

Grounds, Equipment & Communication

  • Katherine Crean, Apple Home Organization
  • Mitch Schwartz, Chamber Co-president & Millenium Software

Marketing and Publicity

  • Mari Gaudet, Port Washington News
  • Debbie Greco Cohen, Greco Integrated Communications
  • Elizabeth Johnson, Port Washington News
  • Marie Marcellino, Port Washington Calendar
  • Ann Merfogel, Newsday and Newsday Media Group
  • Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce
  • Melissa Spitalnick, Blank Slate Media

Members At-Large

  • Jerry Baldassaro, Town Planner Calendar
  • Carl Lalena, Kiwanis Club
  • Jerry Rudnick, Kiwanis Club

Model Boat Regatta

  • Hank Brakman
  • Joan Brakman
  • Holly Byrne
  • Fred Hsu
  • Laura Silver McGuire
  • Bill Palafox
  • Mary Lu Dempsey Palafox
  • Tom Scalice
  • Paul Schrynemakers
  • Marian Weissman

Nautical Museum Exhibit

  • Debbie Greco Cohen, Greco Integrated Communications
  • Richard Garofalo, Anthony’s World of Floors
Leslie Ann Jacobi and
Mariann Dalimonte

Police District Liaisons

  • Deputy Chief Robert DelMuro
  • Detective Anthony Guzzello
  • Sergeant William Zwerlein

T-Shirts

  • Richard Garofalo, Anthony’s World of Floors

Signs and Banners

  • J.B. Meyer, Chief Signs

Town of North Hempstead

  • Rachel Brinn, Supervisor’s Office
  • John Darcy, Department of Parks & Recreation
  • Dina DeGiorgio, Councilwoman
  • Christopher Shannon, Councilwoman DeGiorgio’s Office
  • Jill Weber, Commissioner of Parks & Recreation

Treasure Hunt

  • Anne Arter, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Trolley

  • Mariann Dalimonte, Greater Port Washington BID

Volunteer Coordinator

  • Kathy Levinson, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Kiwanis
