HarborFest 2017 Committees

Chairman
- Mitch Schwartz, Chamber co-president & Millennium Software
Art In The Park
- Diane Bares, The Art Guild
- Ilene Silberstein, The Art Guild
Baxter’s Pond Foundation
- Holly Byrne
Craft Show
- Drina Scheiber, The Bart Group
- Mitch Schwartz, co-president & Millenium Software
Cruises
- Bill Gordon, LI Boat Rentals
- Matt Meyran, Port Washington Water Taxi
- Katherine Crean, Apple Home Organization
- Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce
Entertainment at the Tugboat
- Barbara Faticone, Cancer Care
- Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce
Enviro-Expo
- Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce
Environmental Education Project
- Patti Wood, Grassroots Environmental Education
Family Fun Stage
- Debbie Greco Cohen, Greco Integrated Communications
Food and Beverages
- Brian Kenny, LI Festival Catering
- Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce
Fun Park
- Trish Class, Parent Resource Center
- Erin Orr, Parent Resource Center
Grounds, Equipment & Communication
- Katherine Crean, Apple Home Organization
- Mitch Schwartz, Chamber Co-president & Millenium Software
Marketing and Publicity
- Mari Gaudet, Port Washington News
- Debbie Greco Cohen, Greco Integrated Communications
- Elizabeth Johnson, Port Washington News
- Marie Marcellino, Port Washington Calendar
- Ann Merfogel, Newsday and Newsday Media Group
- Bobbie Polay, Chamber of Commerce
- Melissa Spitalnick, Blank Slate Media
Members At-Large
- Jerry Baldassaro, Town Planner Calendar
- Carl Lalena, Kiwanis Club
- Jerry Rudnick, Kiwanis Club
Model Boat Regatta
- Hank Brakman
- Joan Brakman
- Holly Byrne
- Fred Hsu
- Laura Silver McGuire
- Bill Palafox
- Mary Lu Dempsey Palafox
- Tom Scalice
- Paul Schrynemakers
- Marian Weissman
Nautical Museum Exhibit
- Debbie Greco Cohen, Greco Integrated Communications
- Richard Garofalo, Anthony’s World of Floors
Police District Liaisons
- Deputy Chief Robert DelMuro
- Detective Anthony Guzzello
- Sergeant William Zwerlein
T-Shirts
- Richard Garofalo, Anthony’s World of Floors
Signs and Banners
- J.B. Meyer, Chief Signs
Town of North Hempstead
- Rachel Brinn, Supervisor’s Office
- John Darcy, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Dina DeGiorgio, Councilwoman
- Christopher Shannon, Councilwoman DeGiorgio’s Office
- Jill Weber, Commissioner of Parks & Recreation
Treasure Hunt
- Anne Arter, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Trolley
- Mariann Dalimonte, Greater Port Washington BID
Volunteer Coordinator
- Kathy Levinson, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Kiwanis