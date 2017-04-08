Guggenheim Students Rock To Success



Students from the Reaching Individual Success in Education (RISE) and Transitional Learning Class (TLC) programs at Guggenheim Elementary School in Port Washington were treated to a unique field trip to the Bach to Rock music school and recording studio in town.

Bach To Rock offers music lessons for all ages, all instruments and all skill levels. They are equipped with a state-of-the-art recording studio.

“On Jan. 2, we began our fifth year in Port Washington, a milestone only made possible by the extraordinary support of our warm and wonderful community,” said Bach to Rock director Elana Hayden. “We are so thankful for that and were thrilled to share the gift of music with these amazing kids!”

Thanks to a grant from the Lindy Loo Foundation, and support from Bach to Rock, 33 Guggenheim students visited the music school in early March to work with staff and learn about different instruments. They also recorded their own rendition of the Pharrell Williams hit song “Happy” in the studio and enjoyed singing some of their favorites during a karaoke sing-a-long. Youngsters rocked out to Katy Perry’s “Roar,” 21 Pilots’ “Stressed Out” and other songs of their request, flexing their vocal muscles while having fun strumming inflatable faux guitars.

“This was a memorable learning experience for our students,” said Guggenheim teacher Nick Stavrinos. “They had the opportunity to learn instruments, experience how a professional music track is recorded and play rock star for a day.”

Last month, Bach to Rock hosted RISE students from Daly Elementary School for a similar experience and conducted a special Friday night karaoke event for teens with special needs from Port Washington and the surrounding communities.

“On behalf of the Board of Education and the district I thank the Lindy Loo Foundation and Bach to Rock for providing our students with a truly enriching experience,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kathleen Mooney. “It’s exposure to a local resource like this that can spark a creative interest in a young mind and ultimately inspire a career that a child may otherwise not even consider.”