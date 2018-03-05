Granting A Wish That Can Save A Life

Louie’s was the place to be for the third annual Help Us Help Kids benefiting Make-A-Wish Metro New York. The three-time sellout event was carefully arranged by the efforts of Manhasset resident Gina LoBello, who successfully undertook this venture in 2016 to invite friends and coworkers out for an evening of craft beer and food tastings while raising funds for this life-changing cause.

The evening was filled with speeches that were heartfelt, as guests listened to the extraordinary stories of recipients who were critically ill as children and received the wish that transformed their lives.

“Help Us Help Kids 2018 was another great event,” said LoBello. “I would like to thank the community and the businesses in the community who supported the event especially Eileen Krach, the top donor to the event.”

It was made possible by the support of these wonderful local businesses who contributed to the success of the evening: Louie’s Grill & Liquors, Harbor Deli, Susan Urban Fitness, Northwell Health, Trapani Art & Frame, Starbucks Manhasset, NARS, Umberto’s Manhasset, Louie’s Manhasset Diner,Bow Tie Cinemas Manhasset, Iavarone Brothers, Forest Pork Store, Huntington, St John Manhasset, Barrel & Grapes Manhasset, Manhasset Nail & Spa, Flower Shop Manhasset, Young’s Fine Wines & Spirits, Paul Anthony Aesthetics, Café Continental Restaurant, Christina’s Epicure Oyster Bay, Matty’s Toy Shop, Gino’s Pizzeria Manhasset and Equinox Great Neck.

Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York has touched the lives of more than 13,000 children in our area—more than 2,000 in the western New York counties and more than 11,000 in the five boroughs of New York City and Nassau County, Long Island. In fiscal year 2015, they collectively touched the lives of 867 wish children and their families by granting 651 wishes of local children and facilitating 216 wish assists for children who reside in other areas, but whose wishes took place in New York.

The event was captured in a video which can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtu.be/tiEVryKFeAg.