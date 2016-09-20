Graduating Seniors Receive Pride In Port Scholarship Awards

The Pride in Port Taste of Port dinner dance is a wonderful culmination of the entire day’s events, but also serves another purpose. Aside from tasting delicious food from dozens of local restaurants, dancing and trying their luck with raffle prizes, attendees of the dance also know they are helping to raise money for scholarships and other awards.

Each year, the Pride in Port scholarship committee selects graduating seniors who have demonstrated a high level of “pride in Port.” The two award categories are the Barbara Faticone Pride in Port Scholarship and Pride in Port Community Service Awards.

The Barbara Faticone Pride in Port Scholarship is given to a Schreiber High School Senior who best demonstrates the qualities of the Pride in Port committee’s beloved co-chair, Barbara Faticone, a doer and a leader whose community involvement spans cultural, religious, social service, educational, athletic and health, in addition to commercial and civic pride organizations.

While Schreiber students are involved in many worthwhile activities that benefit Long Island and broader communities in general, this scholarship is intended to recognize a student’s activities that have shown a commitment within and for the Port Washington community. Based on his high level of commitment to our community, Dylan Lee was chosen as the recipient of the 2016 scholarship.

Pride in Port Community Service Awards are given to Schreiber graduating seniors who have made a significant contribution to one or more Pride in Port activity, such as the pep rally, parade, etc. The 2016 Community Service Award recipients are Jessica Baer, Madison Cohen, Evan Gilmore, Dylan Livingston, Shannon Rybecky and Jason Toth.

The scholarship and awards were presented to the students at the end of the 2015-16 school year. Congratulations to all the recipients. The Pride in Port committee wishes to again extend thanks and appreciation to these students for their exceptional dedication to our community.