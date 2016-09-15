Golf Outing Raises Funds For Alzheimer’s

The Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation (LIAF), one of only a few nonprofits on Long Island that offers critically needed social adult day programs for individuals facing Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers, raised $187,000 for its programs at its sold-out 23rd Annual Golf Classic at the Sands Point Golf Club in Port Washington. This year the organization honored Chris Mullin, NBA Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and the current head coach of the St. John’s University men’s basketball team.

Long Island’s population is steadily aging, increasing the demand for services for those who are facing Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Today there are not enough programs to meet the needs of those with the disease. The LIAF is addressing this challenge by opening Memory Fitness Centers across the region.

“Looking here at LIAF, just the dedication and teamwork it takes, the community to pitch in and help give back, when people come together that’s what it’s all about,” said Chris Mullin.

A longtime NBA star, Mullin is the 20th head coach in St. John’s University’s storied 107-year men’s basketball history. Thirty years ago, Mullin led St. John’s to the highest point in program history with an appearance in the 1985 Final Four. A two-time gold medalist, he ranks seventh all-time on the USA Basketball Olympic scoring list. Mullin was first enshrined in the NBA’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 as a member of the 1992 United States Olympic team, also known as the original “Dream Team,” and again as a player in 2011. Born and raised in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, Mullin and his wife Liz have four children.

“As our parents get older, it’s on us to take care of them like they did for us. That’s what I see here at the Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation, helping the people that helped us,” said Mullin.

A live auction at the event was held by Tom Suozzi, former Nassau County executive and current Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District.