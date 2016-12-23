Girl Scouts Annual Food Drive To Stock Food Pantries

The Port Washington Association Girl Scouts held their annual food drive on Dec. 10 to stock the local food pantries at St. Peter’s of Alcantara, Lutheran Church of Our Savior and Our Lady of Fatima. These food pantries support the entire Port Washington community and the 25 religious organizations in town.

The Girl Scouts distributed orange shopping bags, which the food pantries have established as a symbol for helping your neighbor.

Each orange bag had an attached list of requested items which included canned fruit, tuna, cereal, oil, mac and cheese, and small bags of rice, soup and dried beans.

Several Port Washington Girl Scout troops will also be conducting their own food drives with items collected from neighbors and their own family pantries.

For more information on how to join, volunteer or donate to the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, call 516-741-2250 or visit the website at www.gsnc.org.