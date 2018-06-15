Get Crafty At AR Workshop

Put on a smock, grab a drink and get creative at the newly opened Anders Ruff (AR) Workshop, a trendy do-it-yourself (DIY) workshop, located at 273 Main St. The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on June 7 when AR Workshop officially opened its doors for Port Washington residents to try DIY classes such as plank and framed wood signs, canvas pillows, canvas wall hangings, centerpiece boxes, lazy Susans and more.

“I’m so excited,” said Manhasset resident and co-owner Tara McGinn. “We’ve been working really hard to get this place open and finally be able to open our doors and show people what we’re all about.”

The DIY workshop is perfect for date nights, girls’ nights out, corporate events, bachelorette parties, fundraisers and even kids’ events. AR Workshop is for all craft skill levels as each project is laid out on their wooden tables and step-by-step instruction is given to create the customized decor pieces.

Along with the workshops, AR Workshop will have a curated boutique retail section to offer the perfect project pairings like candles, gifts, home decor and fillers for centerpiece boxes.

“The grand opening is really a point to get excited about,” added co-owner and McGinn’s sister-in-law Joanna Rapuzzi. “Our class schedule is up. You can sign up for a class at any of our upcoming workshops and get ready to craft with us.”

For more information or to sign up for classes, visit www.arworkshop.com/portwashington.