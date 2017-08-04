Gerda Geldern was called to heaven on July 12 at home and surrounded by love. Geldern is predeceased by her late husband Fred and her late son Richard and is survived by her sister Helga Baker, her grand children and great-grandchildren. She lived 93 years, teaching everyone she knew about strength and life. She will forever live in the hearts of her family and friends.

In January of 2015 Geldern suffered a fall that her family believed would take her life. Geldern’s granddaughter Shanna Johnson got her to sunny California in March of 2015 and every day, Geldern gained strength until she and Johnson were able to enjoy times together that Johnson never thought were possible. Johnson’s children were able to get to know their great-grandmother and see how fragile and delicate life is. They learned to take care of their elders.

Johnson thanks all that made the last two yaers of her grandmother’s life possible from helping with the kids, to moving Geldern and helping with setting up her house in California, to visiting with her, to caring for her, to regular phone calls and to just being supportive. Geldern felt the love from near and afar and still does.

She was 93 and she lived a good life, but Johnson feels it still makes you pause and realize what is important. There are not many of her kind left.