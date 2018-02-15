Game Of Dodgeball Supports ‘Be The Best Sport’

Remember the five D’s of dogeball —dodge, dip, duck, dive and dodge—and come out to Unlimited Sports Action with friends to support Port’s local nonprofit Be The Best Sport on Feb. 18. All proceeds from the round robin double elimination dodgeball tournament will benefit Be The Best Sport, a nonprofit organization that provides sports and recreation programs to children and adults with special needs.

“I’ve done these in the past,” said executive director of Be The Best Sport Mike Furino. “They’re pretty easy to set up. I’ve been looking for something for the beginning of the year to start the year off and this was lowkey, simple, so I figured we’d start with this. It’s in the middle of February when everyone has cabin fever, so it’s a way to get out and get some energy out. It’s just a good weekend activity and a good thing to do with a couple of friends.”

Each team can have five players 17 and older. Furino expects to have about 20 teams in total. Each round of the tournament will consist of best of five matches and the first team to three will win that round. Once teams have lost two rounds, they are eliminated. Lunch and T-shirts will be included for each team member. The winning team will receive prizes.

The tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Unlimited Sports Action located at 30 Beechwood Ave., Port Washington. Pre-register online for $100 or register in-person the day of the event for $125. To register, visit www.bethebestsport.org/events/dodgeball.