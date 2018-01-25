Fundraiser To Raise Funds To Battle Cancer

Enjoy a delicious meal at Restaurant Toscanini, 179 Main St. in Port Washington on Sunday, Jan. 28, and mention Cycle for Survival to make a difference in the fight against cancer. From the cost of the meal, 20 percent of the food profits will be generously donated to cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Each year, Port Washington residents Dr. BettyAnn Caravella and Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio sponsor a team to raise money for Sloan Kettering through Cycle for Survival at Roslyn Equinox.

This year Caravella was able to get Toscanini to agree to host this fundraiser event and donate a portion of their restaurant proceeds to Caravella and De Giorgio’s team named Spinning Gold. The busier they are, the more money will be donated towards rare cancer research at Sloan Kettering. Mangia, and enjoy making a difference.