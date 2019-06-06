Fun On The Dock

Although the newscasters called for storms to hit the area around 2 p.m. on June 2, the Port Washington and surrounding communities came out in the thousands to partake in the 29th annual HarborFest festivities.

The day began with the model boat regatta at Baxter’s Pond. Local students from all five Port Washington elementary schools and St. Peter’s raced their homemade boats created from empty milk or juice cartons.

With warm weather and sunny skies lasting until the close of the festival, families filed onto the Town Dock to enjoy the entertainment at the tugboat (such as South Bay Salty Dogs, Alan Brown Blues Band, Red Stocking Revue and more), acts at the Family Fun Stage (including Talented Kids of Port Washington, Voice Academy, Berest Dance, Bluemoon Taekwondo, Bach to Rock and iSchool of Music) and the Parent Resource Center tent filled with games, crafts and face painting.

“I had a great time running the Fun Stage for the first time at Harborfest and was so happy to be able to assist the chamber of commerce with this part of the event,” said Baxter Estates Clerk Chrissy Kiernan, who was assisted by Trish Gargani of Danceworks NY. “The kids of Port Washington are extremely talented and it is wonderful that the chamber of commerce gives them the opportunity to showcase their talents. The most rewarding part of the day was the expressions of happiness on the kids’ faces and the pride in the parents who were videoing and taking photos of their kids during and after their performances. Nothing is better than a family full of joy on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon.”

Locals also had the opportunity to peruse Port Washington-based business booths on the dock and make their way up lower Main Street to check out a craft fair of vendors from all over Long Island. Throughout the day, residents could sail across Manhasset Bay on the schooner SoundWaters, try out kayaks and paddle boards, take a throw at the dunk tank and grab a taste of Port at the HarborFest food court, which included favorites like Rosie’s Grilled Cheese Truck, Schmear, Ralph’s Italian Ices, Mel’s Ice Cream, Yummy Gyro, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab, Wild Goose and more.

“In spite of not so good weather forecasts, the day turned out perfect,” said Port Washington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobbie Polay. “Once again, thousands of people came to the Port Washington Town Dock to enjoy a day of activities both on the water and on the shore. Everyone who attended and all of the vendors were seen to have a really good time.”

