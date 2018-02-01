Friedman And Medford To Be Honored At Red Party

HEARTS will honor Allison Freidman and Stacey Medford at The Red Party on Thursday Feb. 8. Friedman and Medford are the founders of Curtains Up: The After School Musical Theater Experience which is a district-wide grant funded by HEARTS since 2014. Hundreds of fourth and fifth grade students have had the opportunity to perform in a full scale musical production under the expert guidance of Friedman and Medford. Damon Gersh and Sherri Suzzan will present HEARTS Annual Founder’s Award for outstanding volunteerism to Elyse Luray and Erika Cooper, who have been co-chairs of PortFest’s silent auction since 2011.

At The Red Party, a video journal will be displaying congratulatory valentines for the honorees. If you are interested in sending a valentine, call 917-544-3523.

The Red Party will be held at the Port Washington Yacht Club at 1 Yacht Club Drive from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. Proceeds from The Red Party will benefit HEARTS’ mission to support the arts in the Port Washington community and in Port Washington’s schools.

The Bach to Rock Staff Band, a talented professional band comprised solely of teachers from the Bach to Rock music school in Port Washington will get the party rocking. Utilizing years of experience as touring pros, recording artists and incredibly talented music teachers, the band plays all styles of music ranging from current and classic pop and rock to jazz, soul, classical and more.

The Red Party is the only ticket in town where you can celebrate the arts while supporting arts programming. Don’t forget to wear a splash of red and come ready to sample hors d’oeuvres and enjoy the open wine bar along with an assortment of beers. There will also be an opportunity to bid on fun and unique art and music inspired raffles.

HEARTS grants are made possible by donations from amazing community members, who are truly committed to supporting quality arts education and programming. To reserve your tickets for The Red Party go to www.HEARTSPW.org or call 917-544-3523. For more information on HEARTS, volunteer opportunities, or information on how to donate, email info@heartspw.org or call 516-472-2699.