Freeport Community Band Hits The Stage At Sousa Band Shell

The Freeport Community Band will be returning to the John Philip Sousa Memorial Band Shell on Friday night, June 15, at 8 p.m. The program entitles “Music to Keep You Young at Heart” has selections that will have everyone smiling. The music will take you back in time to trips to the circus, folk songs learned in school music classes, songs from cartoons and movies. There is truly something for everyone of every age to enjoy!

The program will include J. Fucik’s famous circus march “Entry of the Gladiators”. Other circus themed selections include The Circus on Parade from the musical Jumbo and Henry Fillmore’s Circus Bee March. Music from current animated hit’s include Family Guy, Symphonic Highlight’s from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and The Incredibles. A special feature, Grandfather’s Drum features Port Washington resident Patricia Carbo in a snare drum solo. A medley of Folk and Freedom songs was arranged for the Freeport Band by one it’s members, saxophonist Zachary Downing. Just incase we didn’t get to your favorite song, it might be included in Harold Walter’s classic Instant Concert. The program will end with John Philip Sousa’s rousing Stars and Stripes Forever.