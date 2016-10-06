Free Tools For Small Business Owners

To help small business owners get a head start and make the most of the day, American Express announced a number of free turnkey tools and resources, including customizable materials and educational content. The holiday season is one of the most crucial times for small business owners and these new tools will give them the opportunity to shine and thrive on November 26th. Small businesses can take advantage of:

Shop Small Studio : In just a few clicks (including agreeing to terms of participation), small business owners can now create customizable print and digital marketing assets and download them for free to promote their businesses and Small Business Saturday events at com.

In just a few clicks (including agreeing to terms of participation), small business owners can now create customizable print and digital marketing assets and download them for free to promote their businesses and Small Business Saturday events at com. Small Business Saturday 101 or “SBS 101”: com will also include a multi-media content hub, called Small Business Saturday 101 or “SBS 101”, featuring how-to guides, and tips and insights from small business owners and influencers. “SBS 101” is designed to educate, prepare and inspire small business owners to participate in Small Business Saturday through videos, articles, infographics and more.

Hands-on Boot Camps around the U.S.: New this year, American Express will host three Small Business Saturday Boot Camps throughout October in NYC, CHI and SF. Each Boot Camp focuses on how small business owners can excite their customers and market their business on Small Business Saturday to maximize their presence throughout the entire holiday shopping season. Small business owners can sign up for the events at com.

Neighborhood Champions: The Neighborhood Champion Program encourages small business owners, individuals, and community organizations to work with their local small businesses to organize and host events on Small Business Saturday each year. Neighborhood Champions can get free Shop Small® branded merchandise while supplies last to help promote and draw attention to their Small Business Saturday events.

Additional information around these offerings and events can be found here.

