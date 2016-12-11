Free Parking For Shopping

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Town of North Hempstead (TONH) will suspend parking fees along Main Street and Port Washington Boulevard from Dec. 12 to Dec. 31. Red bags will cover the meters throughout the holiday shopping season. Chamber Co-president Warren Schein thanked TONH Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio, Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the entire TONH board for continuing this holiday tradition.

Shoppers will be allowed to park at the meters on Main Street and Port Washington Boulevard and along some commercial side streets including Carlton Avenue, South Maryland Avenue and Irma Avenue, for 90 minutes for free. To discourage commuters from using the street parking spaces meant for shoppers, cars that exceed the 90-minute limit are subject to ticketing. Parking meters will remain in effect in the TONH parking lots. Chamber Co-president Mitch Schwartz said, “This will give Port residents an added incentive to shop locally throughout the holiday season.”

There are many other advantages to doing your holiday shopping in Port Washington, including receiving friendly, personalized service and saving time, gas and frustration by not having to travel to malls and look for a parking space in their overcrowded parking lots. It’s always safer to stay close to home when bad weather strikes. Most importantly, shopping locally means you are supporting the merchants that support our town all year.

Remember, your local merchants care about you and support the Port community. Did you know that for every $100 spent in locally owned stores, $68 returns to the community through taxes, payroll, donations and other expenditures? If you spend that in a national chain, only $43 stays here. If you spend it online, nothing comes home.

For a copy of the Chamber of Commerce business directory, Try Port First, and suggestions on where to find that special gift locally, call the Chamber office at 516-883-6566 or go to www.pwguide.com.