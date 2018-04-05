Frank E. Zappetti, 74, of Cranbury, New Jersey, passed away on March 20, 2018. Frank was born in the Bronx, New York on December 13, 1943 and graduated from Manhattan College in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He was married to his wife Carol (nee Orlando) for 52 years.

Frank worked as a certified public accountant at KPMG from 1965 to 1975, when he joined Revlon, Inc. and served as its controller for 15 years. He later returned to KPMG to work in its internal accounting department until he retired.

Frank is survived by his children, Craig (Lisa) of Haddonfield, New Jersey, and Scott (Karen) of Lebanon, New Jersey, his seven grandchildren, Jenna, Thomas, Michael, Katherine, Grace, Sophie and Matthew, his brother Thomas Zappetti and his sister-in-law Francene Lienau. Frank lived with his wife in Port Washington, New York for 35 years and was a resident of Cranbury, New Jersey when he passed away. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed spending his summers on the beach in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

In his retirement, Frank enjoyed following the stock market and personal financial planning matters, as well as the political issues of the day, which he always enjoyed debating with anyone who would listen. His true passion, however, was his grandchildren, who knew him as Poppy. He treasured every opportunity he had to spend time with them and to watch them participate in all of their sporting events and other activities. He was the biggest cheerleader for each grandchild and had a special bond with each one of them. They always viewed him as the life of the party and he always made them laugh. He leaves them with memories to last a lifetime.

A memorial mass was held at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Port Washington, New York on March 24, 2018 and he was interred at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, New York.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that people please consider donating to one of the following organizations in memory of Frank Zappetti: St. Francis Hospital Foundation (www.stfrancisheartcenter.com) or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).