Frances Leonetti Garofalo, 90, of Midlothian, Virginia, formerly of Port Washington, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, and was reunited with her husband, Jerry. She is survived by her 3 beloved sisters: Evelyn Giacobbe, Elaine Renga, and Antoinette Palmese, 2 sisters-in-law, Rose Porcelli and Rosemarie Garofalo, brother-in-law Ernie Palmese; 4 sons Joseph (Linda), Mark (Jerri Lyn), Jerry (Emily) and Tommy (Evelyn) and her grandchildren Eric (Joanna), Michael (Christi), Marisa, Devin (Heidi), Jason (Kristie), Matthew (Jennifer), Jessica, Margaret (Ivan), Katharine (Shannon) and Koni; 19 great grandchildren Josh, Ava, Julie, Emma, Joey, Samantha, Nick, Reagan, Mattie, Aiden, Kendall, Hadley, London, Branson, Alexa, Olivia, Nicolas, Daniela, Joseph and countless treasured nieces, nephews and family members whom she considered her greatest joy and accomplishments.

Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Fatima R.C. Church of Manorhaven, NY, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at 10 a.m. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.

