Four Seasons Of Music

“Summer Playlist” Concert & Dinner on July 13 in Hempstead House & Rose Garden

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, located on the Gold Coast of Long Island, presents Summer Playlist, the third in four magical concerts comprising the new Four Seasons in Music series, on Saturday, July 13, in historic Hempstead House and Rose Garden. Artistic Director Kathryn Lockwood created this captivating, thought-provoking series, gathering brilliant, internationally renowned artists to perform in beautiful venues across the Guggenheim Estate. The series is designed for adults, but children eight years and older are welcome. A summer-themed dinner follows the concert outside in the Rose Garden overlooking the Long Island Sound.

Summer Playlist celebrates the sunny days and sultry nights of summer with an eclectic mix of poetry and music. The ‘playlist’ features classics by Bach and Mozart, exciting new works, and folk tunes from around the globe. The Conservancy welcomes an ensemble of world-class musicians: Kathryn Lockwood (Viola), Todd Reynolds (Violin), Nathan Koci (Accordion), Yousif Sheronick (Percussion), and Sheri Hammerstrom (Poetry Reader). The concert is set inside Hempstead House where the living room will be transformed into a European-style courtyard.

“Summer lifts our spirits and inspires dance and song,” stated Lockwood, “You’ll be uplifted by an exuberant Gigue by Bach, touched by a romantic waltz from accordionist-composer Guy Klucevsek, seduced by the breathless beauty of Oblivion, the famous love song by the legendary Argentine master Astor Piazzolla; and swept away by the sensual pulse of Indifference, a showcase for our entire ensemble. Summer breezes carry you to lands near and far while taking you on a journey to an exciting world of innovative music-making. Also on the program: the sizzling Indian accents of Shirish Korde’s Joy, a virtuoso duet for viola and percussion performed by duoJalal (violist Kathryn Lockwood and percussionist Yousif Sheronick); the haunting Americana of Bill Carson’s colorful arrangement of the traditional Bright Summer Morning; the Central European folk flavors of Klucevsek’s witty Moose Mouth Mirror; and the virtuosity and timeless quality of Sheronick’s Expanding Time.”

Following the concert, guests will enjoy a bountiful summer supper in the Rose Gardens, originally designed by Florence Guggenheim. The superb seasonal dinner menus are created by Master Chef Nicola Zanghi, prepared by Philip Stone Catering.

6:30 PM – Cocktails

7 PM – Concert in Hempstead House

8 PM – Dinner & Dessert in the Rose Garden

The next and final concert in the 2019 series is Autumn Leaves on October 5.

TICKET INFORMATION Available online at www.sandspointpreserve.org or call the ticket line: 516.304.5076. For Sands Point Preserve Conservancy Members: Adult $100/person and Youth (8-18): $50/person; Non-Members: Adult $110/person and Youth (8-18): $60/person

ABOUT KATHRYN LOCKWOOD

In this new venture as artistic director, violist Kathryn Lockwood uses her 25+ years of chamber music experience to create unique and inspiring programming. Formerly a member of Pacifica Quartet and currently a member of Lark and duoJalal, Kathryn has performed worldwide on the chamber music stage.

ABOUT THE SANDS POINT PRESERVE

The Sands Point Preserve on the original Guggenheim Estate embodies the grandeur and elegance that define the Gold Coast period of the early 20th century, when prominent American families built great mansions on large estates as summer retreats along the Long Island Sound. Sands Point peninsula was the famed “East Egg” of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” Today, the magnificent 216-acre park, including its historic mansions, forest, pond, and beachfront on the Long Island Sound, is owned by Nassau County, NY, and maintained and operated by the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Conservancy provides year-round educational and cultural programs, seasonal celebrations, mansion tours, fitness activities as well as private/corporate event services and film/TV location facilities.

For more information and tickets, call 516.304.5076 and visit www.sandspointpreserveconservancy.org