Four Days Of Holiday Cheer At Le Bleu Bird Cafe

Le Bleu Bird Café on Main Street and MomTime Events are hosting festive lunch time holiday pop-ups from Tuesday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 16.

Le Bleu Bird Café owner and Mompreneur Lauren Scheele said, “Port Washington is such a great community which supported us while we waited to open. I am excited to be a part of the community and to showcase other strong local women in business for the holidays.”

Cynthia Litman’s MomTime Events regularly produces local arts, entertainment and specialty experiences and is organizing the MomTime Marquet with Lauren. She said, “Le Bleu Bird was well worth the wait. The MomTime Marquet invites you and your friends to become acquainted with the café while crossing off your holiday gift list.”

Each day of the Marquet is hosted by a local Mompreneur. Tuesday features Allison Vulpis of Riley Gems jewelry for women and children. Wednesday is Jodi Okum’s Jodi’s Gifts selections for baby, home décor, stationery, emoji stickers and others. Thursday is Shefali Patel’s Simply Very Nice’s artisanal and organic products presented in themed gift baskets and crates. Friday’s Jennifer Deluca’s Glam Mom New York offers luxury accessories at affordable prices.

Litman said, “These women always support the community, have perfect easy-to-pick-up gifts and fit with the cozy and relaxed vibe of the café.”

Vulpis shared, “It’s a nice change of pace. Here, you can sip on a latté with your friends while your gifts are being wrapped.”

Deluca, of Glam Mom New York said, “We are celebrating the holidays with the amazing women in town and we’ll each have great finds.”

To keep with the giving and receiving spirit of the season, selected guests will receive prizes during the MomTime Marquet and a chance to win a raffle basket with items from each Mompreneur.

Guests are also encouraged to bring in a toy for the Make a Child Smile collection box. Make a Child Smile is an annual campaign created by Officer Tony Guzello and run in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce to collect and redistribute toys to local underprivileged children.

The MomTime Marquet hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Le Bleu Bird Café, 170 Main St. in Port Washington. Advance reservations are accepted at 516-304-5620. To-go lunch orders may be placed and picked up during Marquet hours.