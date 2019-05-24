Food Galore At HarborFest

Everyone loves festivals and looks forward to having a tasty lunch or snack at the food booths. HarborFest’s fabulous food court certainly does not disappoint.

This year, you can look forward to wonderful and diverse selections brought to you by Port Washington’s own caterers and organizations. Bonsai will debut at HarborFest with sushi and Japanese specialty drinks.

Ayhan’s Shish Kebab will serve their famous Mediterranean specialties. The Wild Goose will return to HarborFest, featuring perfect lobster rolls and lobster bisque. Schmear Bakery & Market will also return with bagels and, of course, a variety of schmears, including plenty of cream cheese. Yummy Gyro will cook up tasty tacos, empanadas and grilled corn.

Long Island Festival Catering will offer steak sandwiches, French fries and other popular festival foods. Rosie’s Food Truck will return with gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. The Manhasset Bay Sportsman’s Club will have a tasty shrimp cocktail and “pickles on a stick.” To round out the selections, Port Youth Activities will grill up all-American hot dogs and hamburgers.

In addition to lunch, there are many decadent treats in the food court. Schmear will also have delicious pastries, Ralph’s Italian Ices will return with ice cold treats in many flavors and Mel’s Ice Cream Truck will return to Sunset Park, near the Art in the Park tent.

If you have ever been to HarborFest, you know the food court is unique among festivals because it offers both quality and diversity. If you are looking for a gourmet lunch or snack on the waterfront of beautiful Manhasset Bay, HarborFest is the place to be.

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has lined up very delectable selections that are sure to please everyone. Whether your taste runs to traditional festival food or to more unique cuisine, bring your appetite and get ready to feast all day at HarborFest on June 2.