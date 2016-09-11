FOIL Waterfront Building Moratorium Committee

Knowing that it is permissible to obtain a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) via email, I am requesting the following information as soon as possible.

1) Names, addresses, phone numbers and emails for all members to date of the newly formed Waterfront Committee formed in response to the waterfront building moratorium;

2) Maritime/zoning credentials of all members above to date;

3) Minutes of all meetings and name of recording secretary ;

4) Proof of Public Notice of all past and future meetings;

5) Dates and times of all future meetings;

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

—Lucretia Steele