I was brought up in Port. When we were in our teens, we were there every Friday and Saturday. We played games and sports. We had a jukebox and I would dance with friends. To come up with money to fix our PAL: redo the walkway by selling a brick with your name on it. People would come and say I remember him or her. Sell the bricks for $100. I would put my name and my husband that passed. Think about this.

­

—Grace Pucciarelli Bellomo