Five Advance In Humanities Competition

Five Schreiber High School’s research students have advanced as semifinalists in the prestigious Junior Science and Humanities Competition. The Schreiber five are among only 60 students from Long Island to reach the semifinal round.

“The first step in the quest for wisdom begins with curiosity,” said Social Studies Department chairperson Lawrence Schultz. “These young men and women have proactively sought knowledge for the past three years. It has been a pleasure for all involved to watch this process unfold. This once again demonstrates Schreiber’s, and the entire Port Washington community’s, dedication to STEM research and the pursuit of inquiry.”

Anna Finkelstein who wrote “Reversibility of Cellular Automata,” Saige Gitlin who wrote “In-Vitro Cultivation of the Parasite Ribeiroia Ondatrae,” Cameron Helman who wrote “Demographic Bias in Driver and Pedestrian Interactions: A Study on Decision Making,” Julia Ruskin who wrote “The Impact of Lack of Access to Medical Care During Hurricane Sandy on Mental Health Symptoms” and Kushal Upadhyay who wrote “Modeling Human Migration as a Network Problem as Applied to the Syrian Refugee Crisis” represented the Port Washington School District at York College on Feb. 4.

Schultz also commended the work of Schreiber teachers Tina Gallagher (math), Marla Ezratty (science) and Dr. David O’Connor (social sciences) for their tireless work with the students.

“Schreiber student researchers continue to shine, with honor in various competitions,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kathleen Mooney. “Having seen their greatness and knowing the dedication of these fine teachers, it comes as no surprise. It is always amazing and exciting. On behalf of the Board of Education and administration, congratulations and best of luck to Anna, Saige, Cameron, Julia and Kushal.”

“I am incredibly proud of our students, their inquisitive nature and their interest in making the world a better place,” added Schreiber Principal Dr. Ira Pernick. “They represent the culture of Schreiber High School and Port Washington well.”