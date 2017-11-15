Fire Alarm At The Amsterdam At Harborside

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
125

On Monday, Nov. 13, residents of the The Amsterdam At Harborside, a retirement community which has approximately 280 residents, were partially evacuated due to an alarm triggered due to smoke. This statement was issued by the facility.

Mike Farrone, EMT Critical Care; Sam Guedouar, director of The Amsterdam; Christina Alexander, office manager and volunteer; Fire Medic Danny Ridaurte, EMT

From The Amsterdam at Harborside

Statement on Alarm This Afternoon

Late this afternoon, smoke in a resident’s apartment triggered an alarm to area first responders at our Continuing Care Retirement Community at 300 East Overlook, Port Washington. Approximately 280 senior residents live at the community.

In addition to the alarm, internal sprinkler systems activated and Amsterdam staff immediately responded to the scene. Following protocol, and as a precaution, residents of two floors of the facility were temporarily evacuated.

The resident of the apartment in which the alarm activated was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and has been subsequently released.

No one was injured and no one else was taken to the hospital during this incident. As of 7 p.m. Amsterdam at Harborside residents are at dinner and have resumed their normal activities.

The leadership, staff and residents of the Amsterdam at Harborside are grateful for the rapid and professional response of local first responders.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the smoke and we refer further comment to them.

 

SHARE
Previous articleChez Valet Cleaners Site Cleaned Up
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply