Fire Alarm At The Amsterdam At Harborside

On Monday, Nov. 13, residents of the The Amsterdam At Harborside, a retirement community which has approximately 280 residents, were partially evacuated due to an alarm triggered due to smoke. This statement was issued by the facility.

From The Amsterdam at Harborside

Statement on Alarm This Afternoon

Late this afternoon, smoke in a resident’s apartment triggered an alarm to area first responders at our Continuing Care Retirement Community at 300 East Overlook, Port Washington. Approximately 280 senior residents live at the community.

In addition to the alarm, internal sprinkler systems activated and Amsterdam staff immediately responded to the scene. Following protocol, and as a precaution, residents of two floors of the facility were temporarily evacuated.

The resident of the apartment in which the alarm activated was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and has been subsequently released.

No one was injured and no one else was taken to the hospital during this incident. As of 7 p.m. Amsterdam at Harborside residents are at dinner and have resumed their normal activities.

The leadership, staff and residents of the Amsterdam at Harborside are grateful for the rapid and professional response of local first responders.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the smoke and we refer further comment to them.