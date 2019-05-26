“Finding Home” A Collection Of Photos By Cynthia Litman

By Debbie Greco Cohen

Many residents of Port Washington know Cynthia Litman through her popular blog, Mommas Pearls, as well as MomTime Events. She wears many hats as a multi-passionate spiritual mompreneur, lawyer, muse, event producer, speaker and community connector. Her many talents also include being an excellent photographer with an amazing eye for capturing the beautiful things in life in all its simplicity.

To showcase just a dozen of Litman’s thousands of photos from her diverse portfolio, The Pride of Cow Bay Nautical Museum, which looks like a bright red tugboat located at the Town Dock, will present “Finding Home: A Collection of Photographs By Cynthia Litman.” The exhibit celebrates the year-round beauty of and activity along Port Washington’s waters and shoreline. Sponsored by People’s United Bank, the exhibit will be unveiled on June 2, as part of the 29th annual HarborFest celebration.

Be sure to visit the exhibit while at HarborFest or afterwards. The exhibit will be on display until next year’s celebration and is always “open” since the photos are viewed through the museum’s portholes and rear windows.