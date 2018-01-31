Feast At A Savory SOUPer Bowl XI

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce invites residents to come in from the cold and enjoy a warm and tasty lunch at the 11th annual SOUPer Bowl to be held on Saturday, Feb. 3. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church on Fairway Drive, near the Harbor Links Golf Course off West Shore Road.

Fifteen of Port Washington’s wonderful local restaurants will be donating their best soups for the contest and hope to be voted Port Washington’s 2018 SOUPer Bowl Champ. Visitors pay a small admission fee and are given a hand stamp and a ballot. The hand stamp allows them to sample two ounces of each of the soups donated by the restaurants. The restaurants also provide bread and crackers for the tasters. After trying all the soups, everyone gets to vote for their favorites. When the ballots are tallied, the 2018 SOUPer Bowl champ is determined. The winner will receive the “People’s Choice Award.” This year’s soups range from a hearty chicken noodle to an exotic Greek Islands seafood chowder.

There will also be a select judges’ panel, including local celebrities and gourmets. Before opening to the public, a panel of judges tasted the soups and rated them based on many different qualities. This year’s panel included award-winning sports anchor Len Berman, celebrity chef and newscaster Julian Phillips, consultant Christine Sanchez (former right hand to Bobby Flay for many years, including working on Iron Chef America and being part of his B-Team. Currently Sanchez heads relish consulting, a culinary consulting and instruction business), gourmet Anne Arter from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, gourmet Joseph Canigiani from Joseph N. Canigiani, Inc. and Donald Gore, a deaf-blind client from the Helen Keller National Center. The winner is given the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award.

Sponsors who make the event possible are Commissioner Sponsors: Joseph N. Canigiani, Inc., Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty; Head Coach Sponsors: Dime Community Bank, Home Run Electric; Assistant Coach Sponsors: 3V Dental, Kathy Levinson from Coldwell Banker, Reyes Brothers Remodeling, Sherwin-Williams Paint Store; and Fan Sponsors: Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, Sheehan & Company, CPAs., Bruce A. Sims, DMD and The Tax Advisory Group. Falconer Florist provides the festive balloon bouquets.

Pay at the door—admission is just $10 for adults and $3 fee for children under 12.

There is plenty of free parking. For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 516-883-6566 or email office@pwcoc.org.