Family Fun Day At Harborfest

The fun begins early for the 27th annual HarborFest Dock Day on Sunday, June 4. At 10 a.m., the Parent Resource Center will open the Family Fun Park on the town dock, sponsored by Sandata Technologies. There will be activities and entertainment all day, plus more fun at the Model Boat Regatta in Baxter’s Pond and children’s workshops at Art in the Park in Sunset Park.

The Parent Resource Center will have a train ride and exciting games, crafts and activities in the Fun Tent, all sponsored by North Shore Day Camp and Whole Foods Market Manhasset. The Science Museum of Long Island will offer hands-on fun with a touch tank, Mad Science will have goo making and other educational entertainment and the New York Islanders will have a Slap Shot booth. Plus, a dozen other local organizations and businesses will have activities, science fun, sports and crafts so the kids will never get bored.

1 of 6

The Fun Park also features free family entertainment all day on the Family Fun Stage. The children’s entertainment will kick off at 10 a.m. with Mrs. Meltzer’s kindergarten class saying the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful.” At 10:10 a.m., Port’s own Sarah Mannix will sing “The Star Spangled Banner.” Then at 10:15 a.m., the much anticipated Talented Kids of Port Washington Show will begin. After the Talent Show, at 12:15 p.m., Bach To Rock will take the stage. At 12:45 p.m., the Olga Berest Dancers will perform. At 1:15 p.m., Voice Academy will entertain. At 1:45 p.m., there will be a performance by Danceworks NY Studio. At 2:15 p.m., Shining Studios will perform selections from Spelling Bee. Starting at 3:15 p.m., iSchool of Music will present “The Bands of HarborFest.” The Family Fun Stage is sponsored by Camp Jacobson, Diane’s Place Hair Salon, Healthy Kids Pediatrics and Little Smiles of Port Washington.

The unique HarborFest Treasure Hunt, organized and sponsored by Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, will be back with fabulous prizes from local merchants and special gifts for all. Children can go to participating businesses from May 20 to June 3 and say the “secret message” to get a voucher for a chance to find the lucky key to the Treasure Chest. (“One if by land, two if by sea, I’ll say ‘please’ for a chance for the key.”) They can bring their vouchers to the Treasure Hunt booth on the dock anytime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Dock Day.

One of the most exciting things for kids of all ages will be the demonstration of the Port Washington Fire Department’s new fire boat, which will be in Manhasset Bay, on the town dock ramp.

If you want a taste of nostalgia, the whole family can catch a free ride on the North Fork Trolley, sponsored by the Greater Port Washington BID. The trolley will serve as one of the shuttles to take people between the train station and the town dock.

The HarborFest Model Boat Regatta features pontoon-style boats made by third-graders from recycled materials. Registration will be at Baxter’s Pond and will begin at 9:15 a.m. for Sousa and Daly, at 10 a.m. for Guggenheim and Salem, and 10:30 a.m. for Manorhaven and St. Peter’s. The Port Washington Public Library Foundation—Tepper Intergenerational Program sponsored T-shirts for the participants. Benefactors are the Baxter’s Pond Foundation and the Nautical Advisory Committee of the Port Washington Public Library. Major sponsors are Atlantic Outfitters, Center Island Contractors, Knights of Columbus Council 1227, Laffey Real Estate, the Manhasset Bay Yacht Club, North Shore Yacht Club and the Port Washington Yacht Club. Additional financial support is received from many Chamber of Commerce members.

For budding artists, Art In The Park will have a special free workshop for children called “Fun With Clay” beginning at noon. They will also have button making all day. Art In The Park is organized and sponsored by The Art Guild with additional sponsorship from the Knickerbocker Bay Club.

Kids and their families can go for a sail or take a cruise around beautiful Manhasset Bay. Port Washington’s Water Taxi is offering scenic cruises around Manhasset Bay throughout HarborFest. Long Island Boat Rentals is bringing in the ship, Avalon, which will offer historical tours by docents of the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society. Children ages five and older and their families can board the schooner SoundWaters for a sail around the Bay and back in time. Sails leave at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

This year’s environmental education project will tackle the issue of pollution of our water supply. Fifth-graders from all of Port Washington’s elementary schools will participate. Patti Wood, of Grassroots Environmental Education, will conduct the classroom lessons and set up a display with the children’s work at HarborFest. Grassroots Environmental Education is a Port Washington-based nonprofit. This year’s project is sponsored by Newsday Media Group and the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy.

Families can browse the craft and merchant booths and satisfy their hunger at the Fabulous Food Court. HarborFest offers tons of fun for everyone, so come to the town dock on Sunday, June 4, and plan to spend the whole day. For more information about HarborFest, call the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce at 516-883-6566, email office@pwcoc.org or visit www.pwcoc.org/harborfest.shtml.