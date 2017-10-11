Fall Fun Is Here

You would never know by the temperature that fall is here, but it has arrived. Even with the 80 degree weather, the trees are shedding their leaves and the garden that was so carefully tended has yielded its bounty. This weekend, Manhasset and the surrounding areas will host a bevy of Oktoberfests and fall festivals to mark the occasion. On Friday, Oct. 13, Our Lady of Fatima will host an Oktoberfest at 5 Pulaski Pl. in Port Washington. Tickets are $45 per person for beer, music and food. Call 516-767-0781 for more information. On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Tower Foundation will host its inaugural Fall Festival at Strathmore Vanderbilt Country Club. This event is guaranteed to be a hit and fun for the whole family. The foundation was created in response to the decline in state funding to the district. The event is one way to raise the consciousness of new families in Manhasset to participate in this most worthy effort. Tickets are $25 for children. For more information visit www.towerfoundation.com.

St. Mary’s Church will hold its second annual Harvest Festival beginning at noon until 8 p.m. on the grounds of Marist Hall. This wonderful event draws families from all over and features live music and entertainment from the Meade Brothers, a product of the Catholic School education. Admission is free. Activity bracelets for the children are $20 in advance. For more information visit www.stmary.ws or call 516-627-4605. The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society will also have a Fall Country Fair at the Sands-Willets House, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 336 Port Washington Blvd. in Port Washington. The country fair will have craft vendors, musicians, pony rides, petting zoo and art exhibits. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 6-12 years old. For more information, visit www.cowneck.org.

With so many exciting events scheduled for the weekend, there is sure to be something for everyone. So, enjoy! —Elizabeth Johnson