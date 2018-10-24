Fall Fair Fun

St. Stephen’s Church held its annual fall fair filled with carnival games, pony rides, bounce castles and face painting for kids and a trash and treasure boutique for adults on Oct. 20.

“It’s a fundraiser for the church, but it’s also an opportunity for us to work together so it’s community building internally and it’s also community outreach,” said fair chair Matt Bendix. “People get to know us and it’s really a good time for everybody. It’s got a lot of draws for different people. It’s good old fashion fun for everybody.”