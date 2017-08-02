Ernestine Diesing passed away peacefully in her sleep in San Diego, CA on Sunday, July 23 at the age of 87. She is survived by her brother Franz, her sons Christian and Paul, and grandchildren Michael and Lauren.

Ernestine, affectionately known as ‘Tina’ or ‘Erna’, was born Ernestine Strasser in the town of Frankenburg, Austria. She experienced the perils of World War II there with her family before immigrating to Canada in 1957, and then to New York City in 1962. She raised a family with her husband Martin Diesing in Port Washington, New York, where they resided from 1968 to 2014. She and Martin were active volunteers at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Tina enjoyed preparing traditional Austrian meals for family and friends, and seemed to have a knack for finding rare antiques.

Always an adventurer, Tina loved to travel and experience new places and people. After Martin passed away in 2013, she moved to San Diego, California to be near her son Christian, and became a welcomed resident of Wesley Palms senior home. Her time there was spent making good friends, going on beach walks, sightseeing, and pursuing her lifelong passion of painting. Tina regularly attended La Jolla Presbyterian Church.

Tina will always be remembered for her kind, creative, and gentle spirit.