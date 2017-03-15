Eleanor Mauser, 82, of Shirley, passed away on March 3 in the hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanor was born in Roslyn on Sept. 3, 1934, the youngest of 13 to the late Carl and Elna Carlson. She attended Roslyn High School and married John Mauser in 1952. They resided in Port Washington before relocating to Shirley in 1998. Many fond memories and friendships were created at Stannards Brook Park while she was raising her three children. In healthier years she was an avid gardener, loved to crochet and was quite the poet writing heartfelt poems for family and friends.

Eleanor leaves behind her husband of 64 years, John “Jack” Mauser. She was a beloved mother to Jack, Nancy and Karen. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Analise, Kristen, Matthew and five cherished great grandchildren; Vincent, Jacklyn, Thomas, Riley and Dylan. She also leaves behind many caring relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Eric. In keeping with her wishes, private services were held. The family asks that you spend time with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring relationships in this lifetime and beyond.