Elaine Phillips Wins 7th Senate District

Republican Elaine Phillips won the New York Senate Race for the 7th District in the 2016 Election. Phillips’ opponent was Adam Haber.

Phillips campaign gathered at Schout Bay Tavern on Plandome Road in Manhasset to watch the campaign results. With the results coming in late, and preliminary indications showing Phillips as the winner, supporters cheered to her upcoming inauguration. Phillips was called to Republican Headquarters in Westbury to make her acknowledgements for winning the race.

More details to come.