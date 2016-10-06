Edward O. Swick, Jr., a Port Washington resident for 62 years, died on Sept. 26. Edward proudly served in the U.S. Navy at the Sands Point Naval Base, NY, was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, Council #1227, and was an avid sportsman and fisherman. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to his wife, Dorothy. Edward was the loving father of Renee, Rhonda, Edward III, Eric and Dorothy, and loving grandfather of Erin, Tavian, Cynthia and Sophia. He was the dear brother of Ralph (Veronica), Gary (Marilyn) and the late Richard. Edward is also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements were handled by Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home. A visitation was held Thursday, Sept. 29, with religious services at 8 p.m. The interment took place in St. John’s Cemetery, Clyde, NY.