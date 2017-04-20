EARTH DAY CONVERSATION AT LANDMARK

To kick off Earth Day, the beautiful documentary film Planetary is being screened at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater at Landmark on Main Street on Thursday, April 20 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission to this special Conversations from Main Street event is free, courtesy of the Angela and Scott Jaggar Foundation.

Planetary is the debut feature from Planetary Collective and is directed by Guy Reid. The film is a poetic and humbling reminder that it’s time to shift our perspective and remember the undeniable truth that everything is connected – we are PLANETARY.

The film interweaves stunning imagery from NASA Apollo missions with visions of the Milky Way, Buddhist monasteries in the Himalayas, and the cacophonous sounds of downtown Tokyo and Manhattan, with intimate interviews from renowned experts including astronauts Ron Garan and Mae Jemison (the first African American woman in space), celebrated environmentalist Bill McKibben, National Book Award winner Barry Lopez, anthropologist Wade Davis, to National Geographic Explorer Elizabeth Lindsey, and Head of the Tibetan Buddhist Kagyu school, the 17th Karmapa. They shed new light on the ways our worldview is profoundly affecting life on our planet.

The film will be followed by a community wide conversation on how we can individually and collectively reconsider, improve and preserve our relationship with our local environment.

The Conversation will be led by Cynthia Litman of MomTime Events who says, “as our community is nestled 19 miles from the concrete jungle of New York City, we must proactively stay connected with nature and be progressive with local environmental initiatives and remain mindful of how we relate to and affect one another.”

Landmark welcomes panelists Jeff Gitterman, Associate Producer, financial wealth manager, thought leader in the field of Sustainable, Impact and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Investing and author of “Beyond Success” and Andrew Appel, Associate Producer and co-founder of Beyond Success Consulting; and local environmental awareness advocates Mindy Germain, Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington and Josh Friedland, Vice President of Schreiber high school’s Tree Huggers group.

Local organizations are encouraged to bring and share materials on upcoming environmental, earth day and nature related events, programs and initiatives at the Community Informational Table, and to take part in the Conversation.

View the Film Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbhRqRAMSKI

For More Information: www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/event.cfm?id=369