Dogs Days At Clark Botanic Garden Hearing Set for April 17

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board are pleased to announce that a proposed rule that will allow Clark Botanic Garden to open its doors to dogs every Wednesday will be set for a hearing and vote on April 17. The resolution, if approved, will allow dogs at Clark Botanic Garden on Wednesdays. Previously, dogs were not permitted into the garden.

Visitors to Clark Botanic Garden can bring their dogs along for a walk around the 12 beautiful acres and winding trails. All dogs must be on leashes and owners must pick up after their pet. Waste bags will be supplied around the garden.

“I am so pleased that we will be considering this change so that we can welcome dogs to Clark Botanic Garden every Wednesday,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “Dogs are a part of a family and now no one has to stay at home while the rest of the family enjoys the beauty of our lovely Clark Garden. Everyone is welcomed, even our four-legged friends.”

Since entering office in 2014 Supervisor Bosworth has made many strides towards making the town a more dog-friendly place, including allowing dogs in many of the town’s parks including Mary Jane Davies Green, Michael J. Tully Park and North Hempstead Beach Park. The town is also creating the town’s first ever dog park which will be located at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park. The dog park is expected to open in the fall.

Clark Botanic Garden is located at 193 I.U. Willets Road in Albertson. The Garden is currently open daily from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. and beginning in April the Garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please call 311 or 516-869-6311.