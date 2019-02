1 of 3

A local police officer rescued a dog outside on Plymouth Road in Plandome on Thursday evening while on duty. The officer drove around with the Labrador retriever-looking dog in his warm police car to search for her home without success. He brought the dog home where he and his fiancée are taking care of her until they can locate her owner.

The dog does not have a microchip or any tags.

If you recognize the dog or have any information, please comment below or on Facebook.