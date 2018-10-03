Dine In Port During Restaurant Week

With more than 50 restaurants, Port Washington has long been known as the restaurant capital of Long Island. For the fourth year, Port Washington will host its own Restaurant Week which is being organized by the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID). Starting Sunday, Oct. 7, and running through Sunday, Oct. 14, all of the participating restaurants will be offering a three-course Prix-Fixe menu for $25. On Saturday, Oct. 13, the Restaurant Week menu and price will only be available until 7 p.m.

“Restaurant week is a way to showcase all of the amazing restaurants Port Washington has to offer to our residents and visitors,” said BID executive director Mariann Dalimonte. “It’s very important that all residents support our local restaurants and merchants because they support our community.”

Port Washington’s biggest culinary celebration will allow residents to visit restaurants they’ve always wanted to try or return to their favorite neighborhood spots. Residents can choose international cuisines including French, Irish, Mid-Eastern, Latin American and Italian or can enjoy a delicious dinner at American or seafood restaurants.

Participating restaurants include 11zero50 Kitchen & Bar, Ayhan’s Shish-Kebab Restaurant, BareBurger, Bosphorus Cafe Grill, f.i.s.h on main, Finn MacCool’s, Frank’s Pizza, Gino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Hana, Harbor Q, La P’tite Framboise Bistro, Louie’s Grille & Liquors, Mi Ranchito Grill, Mojito Café, O’Hara’s Ale House and Grill, Port Thai Place, Salvatore’s Coal Oven Pizzeria, Sullivan’s Quay, The Wild Goose, Toscanini Ristorante Italiano, Wild Honey on Main, and Yummy Gyro.

To view all of their Prix-Fixe menus, visit www.portwashingtonbid.org and click on “Restaurant Week.”

Make a night of it and order discounted tickets for a show at Landmark on Main Street for JJ Grey on Saturday, Oct. 13, or Poco on Sunday, Oct. 14. Use promo code RW5 and get $5 off select seats at Landmark on Main Street. To purchase tickets, visit www.landmarkonmainstreet.org.

—Submitted by the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District