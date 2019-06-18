Diane (Fall) Harvey, 86, of Haverhill, MA, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill.

She was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Fall, raised in Groveland, MA and graduated from Groveland High School. Diane worked as a teller for a few years at Pentucket Bank before deciding to move to New York City where she worked for John Robert Powers Modeling Agency. She later worked for Display Studios in New York City, a business owned by her future husband, George Harvey. George predeceased Diane in 1989. Diane and George lived in Port Washington, NY and she continued to live there after George’s passing until November 2017. She moved to Haverhill to live with family for a short time before having to reside in an assisted living facility. For the past year, she had been residing at Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings where she established many friends and said many times how much she loved her home at Haverhill Crossings. She was a regular at bingo and keno demonstrating skill and very often a winner. Diane had a great sense of humor, was an avid reader and loved to share stories with everyone about her travels with husband George. She will be greatly missed.

Diane is survived by her siblings Sara Pettingill and her husband Albert of Haverhill, MA and Stuart Fall of Topsfield, MA; nieces Diane Ripley of Atkinson, NH and Jennifer Pettingill of Tucson, AZ.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill, MA. For guestbook, please visit www.driscollcares.com