DeRiggi-Whitton To Host Tax Workshops

Whether through a property tax grievance consultant or homeowners filing the form themselves, challenging Nassau County tax assessments is easy and can result in handsome tax reductions each year.

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton is hosting two workshops that explain assessments, how to challenge them and how the process works. One workshop will be held on Feb. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Manorhaven Village Hall, 33 Manorhaven Boulevard in Port Washington. Another will take place on Feb. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sea Cliff Village Hall, 300 Sea Cliff Ave.

Alternatively, application can be downloaded from the county’s website or filed online. The form is easy to fill out and the process is clearly explained on the website, www.nassaucountyny.gov/agencies/ARC/forms.html.

Be advised that the deadline for submission is March 1 for the 2019 tax year. Feel free to contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office with questions at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.