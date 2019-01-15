DeRiggi-Whitton Schedules Two Tax Assessment Meetings

On Tuesday, Jan. 22, two Port Washington venues will host property tax meetings, both of which were organized by the office of Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.

One meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Port Washington Senior Citizens Center located at 80 Manorhaven Boulevard. A representative of the County Assessor’s office will answer questions homeowners may have about the upcoming changes in assessed home values and related property tax levies.

Another meeting is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. at the Port Washington Public Library. This meeting will be a workshop where County representatives will guide homeowners on filling out the simple property tax grievance applications.

“There is a good deal of concern and confusion over the tax assessment changes,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “These meetings will answer questions and help homeowners through the tax grievance process. I’m urging all homeowners who think they may be over assessed to grieve. It is easy to do without any professional assistance and doesn’t cost anything.”

It is not necessary to sign up for either of these sessions and both are open to the public. Note that tax grievance applications are also available at nassaucountyny.gov/1510/Assessment-Review-Commission. Please call Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office with any questions at 516-571-6211.