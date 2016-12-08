December Upcoming Concerts At Landmark On Main Street

Darlene Love: A Darlene Love Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 11

In The House

It’s no wonder The New York Times raves: “Darlene Love’s thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton’s guitar or Bob Dylan’s lyrics.”

Through the years, Darlene Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and sensational performances. In 2011, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Rolling Stone Magazine has proclaimed her to be “one of the greatest singers of all time” and that certainly rings true. Perhaps Paul Shaffer says it even more concisely: “Darlene Love is Rock n’ Roll!”

Landmark is thrilled to continue our holiday tradition welcoming Darlene Love for her sixth consecutive year!

This concert is sold out. Call 516-767-6444 to join the wait list.

Cherish the Ladies — A Celtic Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 18

World Beat

Taking their name from a traditional Irish jig, Cherish The Ladies shares timeless Irish traditions with audiences worldwide.

In this program, the Ladies perform classic Christmas carols in their signature arrangements, highlighting unique Celtic instrumentation, beautiful harmonies and spectacular step-dancing. A wonderful Christmas program complete with full band and traditional Irish step dancers. “The five women who form the Celtic band delivered a thoroughly engaging performance brimming with spirit, wit and soul.” —The Washington Post

Ticket prices vary. Visit the website to select seats and purchase tickets.

Celebrate the Holidays with David Glukh Enterprises

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Afternoon TEA

David Glukh Enterprises presents an afternoon of Klezmer, jazz and holiday classics performed on his signature piccolo trumpet and accompanied by piano. Light refreshments and snacks will be served. All tea refreshments provided thanks to SerendipiTEA.

Free admission to Afternoon TEA is made possible by the support of the Manhasset Community Fund, Greentree Foundation “Good Neighbor” Fund, the New York Community Bank Foundation and the Nassau County Bar Association “We Care Fund.”

Landmark on Main Street is at 232 Main St. in Port Washington. For more information, call the box office at 516-767-6444 or visit www.landmarkonmainstreet.org for more information, show times and to purchase tickets.