Daniel Gale Sotheby’s Supports Save The Children

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading realtors, is once again playing a significant role in raising funds for the Long Island Council of Save the Children. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s Abby Sheeline and Sierra Mittleman recently co-chaired its “Red and White Party” Spring Benefit.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty further showed its support with a sponsorship and a cadre of volunteers. Sheeline is a board member of Save the Children Long Island Council.

The Red and White Party was held Saturday, June 8, at The Meadow Brook Club in Jericho and featured music by the popular Long Island band, Henry Haid and Only in America. Party-goers were encouraged to wear red or white, or both colors.

“The Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty family is incredibly committed to the Long Island Council of Save the Children,” said CEO Deirdre O’Connell, who served on the Benefit Committee along with a dozen of her Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty colleagues.

“The enthusiasm of our sales associates, managers and staff, and particularly the efforts of Abby and Sierra, ensured a successful event. People contribute what they can. Some offer hands-on volunteerism, others among us donate money and/or raffle prizes.”

The leadership of Sheeline and Mittleman included the development of the theme, selection of the venue and the evening’s entertainment, raffle items, as well as designing the evening’s menu.

Members of the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s organization who serve on the benefit committee include Diane Anderson, Katherine Cirelli, Kim Como, Allison Conte, Pam Doyle, Margy Hargraves, Deborah T. Hauser, Donna Madden, Tina McGowan, Deirdre O’Connell, Maude Robertson and Melissa Stark.

Save the Children Long Island Council is a volunteer group committed to supporting the work of the national organization, whose mission is to give children in the United States and around the world a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

For more information on Save the Children Long Island Council, Spring Benefit event and what you can do to help the organization, visit www.savethechildrenli.org or call 631-424-0759.

—Submitted by Daniel Gale Sotheby’s