Daniel E.Mulholland, age 74, died on Sept 22 after a long courageous battle with ALS.

Daniel is survived by loving wife Patricia of 52 years. Devoted father of Melanie Little, Julie and Daniel (Kristin)

Cherished grandfather of John, Madison, Kylie, Derek, Kasey, Jack, Cassidy, Dakota , Scarlett and Jake. Dear brother of Diane Hanlon. A loyal friend and mentor, he will be missed by many.

After serving proudly in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, he began his career on Wall Street, then advertising and Media and retired as president of Delta Television Group.

An avid skier, he adopted Park City, Utah, and as a music lover, New Orleans won his vote. But most of all, he loved New York City where he was a proud lifetime member of the NYAC.

After Forest Hills, Port Washington became home for 48 years, in conjunction with Hampton Bays, Park City and Manhattan.

Visiting Fairchilds Manhasset Sunday 9/25 3pm-8pm

Mass of Christian burial St Peter of Alcantara Church Monday 9/26 10:30am

Burial Nassau Knolls Cemetery donations appreciated to Hospice Care network.

.