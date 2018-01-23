Dancing Classrooms Presents Winter Colors Of The Rainbow Team Match

4th & 5th grade teams compete for gold, silver and bronze

Do you ever think children spend so much time looking at a screen that they don’t know how to look each other in the eye? Through the practice of social dance, Dancing Classrooms Long Island (DCLI) enables students to unplug, look up and connect with one another.

DCLI’s Winter Colors of the Rainbow Team Match & Festival, as seen in the Paramount Classics hit documentary Mad Hot Ballroom, is a team-based competition and community celebration for children who have participated in the ten-week, twenty lesson residency program “Dancing Classrooms: Creating Connections. Inspiring Confidence” during the fall of the 2017-18 school year.

84 students representing seven schools from across Long Island will meet each other and celebrate all they have accomplished as their individual teams compete for gold, silver and bronze.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 7-8:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

John Philip Sousa Elementary

101 Sands Point Road

Port Washington, NY

Admission is free and open to the public.

The following 7 Nassau and Suffolk elementary schools will be represented in Winter Colors of the Rainbow Team Match:

William S. Covert/Rockville Centre School District (Indigo)

John J. Daly/Port Washington (Emerald)

Eagle/Patchogue-Medford (Purple)

Guggenheim/Port Washington (Yellow)

Manorhaven/Port Washington (Red)

John Philip Sousa/Port Washington (Turquoise)

South Salem/Port Washington (Orange)

For more information about Dancing Classrooms Long Island, visit www.dancingclassroomsli.org.