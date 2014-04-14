Danceworks Under New Ownership

By
Karen Talley
-
332
4254

danceLocal mother of two Trish Gargani has taken ownership of Danceworks, New York, at 21 Yennicock Ave. in Port Washington.

Gargani, better known as “Miss Trish,” has spent the last eight years working at Danceworks, New York as a teacher of children aged three to five years old. She says her “passion, dedication, positive energy and love for dance has drawn many families to the studio.”

One popular class is “Tutus and Tiaras,” for two-year-olds. This class focuses on dress up, creative movement and imaginative play.

Gargani not only is raising a family in Port but also grew up in Port Washington, dancing at several studios. And now she has come full circle with the ownership of her own studio here. Danceworks, New York originally was opened by Joanne Thomas. Thomas has left to spend more time with her family.

Gargani said she is “very excited” to become a deeper part of the community. She said she plans to bring “wonderful changes” to dance in Port, such as exercise classes for adults, a wider variety of classes for boys/girls and she also hopes to connect the studio with the performing arts in the community.

“Its truly an amazing feeling when a passion and career come together,” Gargani said. “I absolutely love what I do. Every day I feel fulfilled that I am able to enrich a child through my love of dance.”

For more information, contact Trish Gargani at Danceworks, New York, 516-767-DANC, or www.danceworksny.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

332 COMMENTS

  2. I just want to mention I am just newbie to blogging and seriously savored this web blog. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You really come with wonderful stories. Thanks for sharing your webpage.

  12. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

  17. I wanted to post you a little bit of remark so as to say thank you over again with the magnificent thoughts you’ve documented here. This is tremendously generous of you to give openly exactly what a number of people could have advertised as an e-book in making some profit for themselves, primarily given that you could have tried it if you ever desired. These pointers as well served as the fantastic way to fully grasp that most people have similar keenness really like my very own to know the truth great deal more around this issue. I am sure there are several more enjoyable moments in the future for individuals who examine your website.

  18. There are some interesting points in time in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There is some validity but I will take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as well

  19. I needed to post you a very small observation to be able to thank you very much as before over the wonderful views you have shown on this page. It’s simply open-handed with you in giving easily what many individuals would’ve offered for sale for an e-book in making some cash for their own end, most importantly seeing that you might well have tried it if you wanted. The tips in addition acted to become good way to be sure that someone else have the identical passion really like my very own to learn a good deal more pertaining to this problem. I am sure there are numerous more fun situations up front for people who view your site.

  20. Katrina is a Bestselling Author, Founder of Health Mastery Retreat, Public Speaker, and a serial entrepreneur. Katrina is also a Yoga and Fitness Instructor, Tennis Player, and a Model. After being undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, and finally diagnosed with Lyme disease, Katrina realized that Western Medicine had failed her and medical doctors had no clue how to treat Lyme and other degenerative diseases. She rejected the tag of “incurable” that was put on her, and healed herself with radical lifestyle changes and holistic treatments. Katrina helps people to reverse chronic illnesses by offering guidance with drug-free treatments at her Health Mastery Retreat.

  22. I needed to post you that very little remark to say thanks yet again considering the stunning advice you have featured on this page. It has been certainly wonderfully generous with you to present openly precisely what most of us would’ve supplied as an electronic book to earn some bucks on their own, and in particular since you might well have tried it if you ever considered necessary. These tactics in addition worked to become a great way to fully grasp that someone else have a similar dream much like my personal own to figure out a lot more in terms of this matter. I know there are millions of more pleasurable instances up front for many who looked over your website.

  23. I have seen that car insurance providers know the cars which are at risk of accidents along with other risks. Additionally they know what kind of cars are inclined to higher risk and the higher risk they have the higher the particular premium rate. Understanding the straightforward basics of car insurance just might help you choose the right form of insurance policy that could take care of your family needs in case you become involved in an accident. Thank you for sharing the actual ideas for your blog.

  28. I wanted to send you the tiny note just to give many thanks yet again regarding the gorgeous information you have featured in this case. This has been so pretty generous with people like you to convey publicly just what a number of us would have marketed as an ebook to end up making some bucks on their own, principally considering that you could possibly have tried it if you decided. These principles in addition acted as a easy way to be sure that someone else have a similar eagerness just like my own to understand more and more when considering this condition. I am certain there are thousands of more enjoyable moments in the future for individuals that looked over your blog post.

  29. Stephen: I am interested in your Letters in the Mail subscription. I’m a high faculty English teacher, and that i believed this may well be a excellent way to get my students to write responding towards the letters. Nevertheless, I have to be certain that the topics of the letters are going to be appropriate for my students 9, 10, and 11th graders. Will you please comment on what the topics might be in general? Thank you.

  36. This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!

  38. Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?

    I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m
    having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design seems different
    then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
    P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

  43. Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website
    before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!

  47. I just bought business plan pro, but I still don’t quite understand how to estimate/compute the start-up costs for starting a business, in my case an online business at that. Is there a website that can assist me? Any suggestions? Thanks.

  49. Oh my goodness! an incredible article dude. Thank you However I am experiencing difficulty with ur rss . Donâ€™t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting equivalent rss drawback? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx

  50. What are the most effective WordPress plugins to attract the most relevant traffic, the most relevant traffic and maximize website sales?. . I am thinking maybe:. 1. RSS feed plugins, . 2. Cost Per Action (CPA) plugins or code snippets, . 3. Affiliate plugins and/or links. . Can you provide links to the tools that you think are the best, and let me know why you think they are the best?.

  56. I’m an aspiring writer-of all literary trades (journalism, screen writing, satire, etc)-but I want to start a blog for some adult oriented, romantic fantasy literature. Anyone know how I can start a blog that will allow me to do this? I believe I’ll need a warning page before entrance, and I want it to come up on search engines..

  59. I have had an online magazine for 3 years, and we are looking to spice up the website. We’ve used Joomla, but are now looking for something new. Is WordPress better than Joomla? We will be adding content rich items on the site: videos, etc. Any suggestions?.

  63. I’ve lived for brief intervals in Congo and Gabon and noticed babies are a great deal more resistant than we are generated consider. Babies are lifted up by one arm, sort of swung to their mommyis back and tied on using a sort of cover all night. This indicates they’re permitted to wander free as much as possible when they learn how to go.

  65. Chicks spend their first few weeks in a warm brooding room within the
    cattle barn. Womenfolk, you will have to climb as good as you kin. Each
    ride is 5 miles longer lasting for around 1 hour
    and they can safely take up to 8 people on each ride.

  66. USBmemorydirect.com specializes in producing customized usb flash drives for marketing and promotions and has been a leader in the industry for over ten years. Whether you are looking for unique, custom shaped flash drives or our best selling custom printed usb drives, you will find our customer service, product quality and pricing are second to none.

  68. Hello, I’m having trouble trying to change the settings for my facebook account. I use firefox, and when I opened the account I clicked on the button saying I wanted firefox to remember my password info. Well, I’ve now changed my mind and want to remove firefox from remembering my info. Does anyone know how to do this? Please help if you do. Thank You..

  74. hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again soon..

  75. hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

  76. Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  87. I want to blog about issues I don’t want associating with my ‘work’ self. How do I choose a blog host that has a good anonymity record, in other words, I don’t want it to be easy for people to match up my IP address or access my personal details.. Also, having set the blog up, how do you encourage high volume visitors?. I’ve only used LJ before and I want to try something a bit different, but anonymity is the biggest issue for me. Would welcome suggestions of good free blog hosts..

  88. I want to start a fashion/lifestyle blog. I love photography, but I want to upgrade my digital camera to a more professional one. I also wanted to start this blog, so which camera would you recommend me. I have a small budget, so if you could find something that is not too pricey, I would appreciate it. Thanks a lot !.

  89. Together with almost everything that appears to be building within this specific subject material, many of your opinions are actually rather radical. Even so, I beg your pardon, because I do not give credence to your whole strategy, all be it refreshing none the less. It looks to me that your opinions are not completely rationalized and in reality you are yourself not even wholly convinced of the argument. In any event I did take pleasure in reading through it.

  91. Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.

  92. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Cheers.

  94. Dne 01.09. jsme pozastavili prodej produktu Vimax kvuli nálezu léciva sildenafil v šarži LOT:1212 EX:DE16. Sildenafil se nemuže pridávat do doplnku stravy. Pokud máte doma balení z této šarže, mužete nám ho vrátit a my Vám vrátime peníze v plné výši.

  95. Oh my goodness! a fantastic post dude. Thanks Nevertheless My business is experiencing concern with ur rss . Donâ€™t know why Not able to sign up for it. Possibly there is any person obtaining identical rss difficulty? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx

  97. Hi there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept preaching about this. I most certainly will forward this information to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read. Many thanks for sharing!

  100. Oh my goodness! an incredible article dude. Thank you However I am experiencing difficulty with ur rss . Donâ€™t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting equivalent rss drawback? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx

  103. I think this is one of the most vital information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers

  105. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  132. 流行りの ヴィトン…

    ANAHEIM, CALIF. as soon as ough Romero may perhaps hold the dog’s breath in the neat morning air at Angels arena, this person was already trailing 5 0 later on slightly two innings. facing 200 acquaintances, begging as an additional leaguer around the…

  136. ヴィトン おすすめ ママ長財布…

    Diageo authorities required laughed and said recently that do that they had be more depending upon current riches stores as well as,while obligations to advance a broad open proposal to make USL. Diageo, As of the company’s through pecuniary year reco…

  139. グッチ ブランドバッグ 新作…

    these individuals entice a small group of corrupted, utilising only a couple plastic bottles, and use towels to verify these companies get them knocked out. a few requires to be harmed, Using under,a number of as well as lifeless figures to the provide…

  144. グッチ プラダ バッグ…

    industries routinely have a personal office loan (PBX) for their agencies. The PBX regarded as a changed net of voice contact lenses the ambani house office. various cellular phone has an extension cord, as well as variable phones store facial lines to…

  147. グッチ ニース 長財布…

    The tremendous portion for person of legal age may be the repetitious uttering your day Pok mon’s firms; seeing and hearing “Torchic, “Pikachu, as well as “Zigzagoon” frequent relentlessly additional than twenty units is practically my husband and…

  155. シャネル財布公式 通販 ぶ…

    4. showed 4 (2007) the actual other hand sequel, (witnessed 4), Jigsaw would be decayed however,though, whenever any autopsy is finished a tape recorder can be found in his stomach. even during passing of life these online video media keep up. be deter…

  168. Woman of Alien…

    Ideal get the job done you’ve completed, this site is really neat with excellent information and facts. Time is God’s technique for keeping all the things from going on without delay….

  169. porno…

    I in addition to my guys were looking at the nice porno helpful hints on your web site while before long I got a horrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the web blog owner for those tips….

  173. Phone Service…

    I have to Business those individuals that have the need for help on this one idea. Your very own commitment to getting the solution around appears to be amazingly useful and has truly empowered most people much like me to get to their endeavors. Your n…

  174. about Film Streaming…

    about Cineblog01 I must inform regarding Film Streaming visitors who have the need for assistance with this particular topic. Your special dedication to getting the message all through ended up being particularly significant and has continuously permit…

  175. one more word…

    I have to get across my appreciation for your generosity in support of folks that have the need for help with this important niche. Your real commitment to passing the message all through had become extraordinarily informative and has really encouraged…

  193. SEO…

    […] Black Hat search engine optimization is customarily defined as the practice of using unethical techniques to make your search rankings go up. […]…

  212. Title…

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]…

  252. a test de paternite

    I have to voice my admiration for your kindness supporting folks that really want help on in this idea. Your real dedication to getting the message all through was quite interesting and has all the time permitted ladies much like me to get to their end…

  254. a test adn

    I have to get across my gratitude for your generosity for men and women who absolutely need assistance with your idea. Your real commitment to getting the solution across had become extremely beneficial and have frequently made people just like me to a…

  292. Creation site web Maroc et referencement site internet avec optimisation top 10 google

    Creation de sites web au maroc et referencement avec optimisation top 10, Cr�ation et r�f�rencement de sites internet au maroc

  294. come on christmas

    I must show my gratitude for your kind-heartedness for those people who really want help on this study. Your very own dedication to getting the message all-around had been wonderfully productive and has frequently encouraged girls just like me to attai…

  314. specially good comments

    I must get across my admiration for your kindness giving support to those people who really want help with your idea. Your very own dedication to passing the solution all through had become astonishingly invaluable and have in every case helped workers…

Leave a Reply