Danceworks Under New Ownership

Local mother of two Trish Gargani has taken ownership of Danceworks, New York, at 21 Yennicock Ave. in Port Washington.
Gargani, better known as “Miss Trish,” has spent the last eight years working at Danceworks, New York as a teacher of children aged three to five years old. She says her “passion, dedication, positive energy and love for dance has drawn many families to the studio.”
One popular class is “Tutus and Tiaras,” for two-year-olds. This class focuses on dress up, creative movement and imaginative play.
Gargani not only is raising a family in Port but also grew up in Port Washington, dancing at several studios. And now she has come full circle with the ownership of her own studio here. Danceworks, New York originally was opened by Joanne Thomas. Thomas has left to spend more time with her family.
Gargani said she is “very excited” to become a deeper part of the community. She said she plans to bring “wonderful changes” to dance in Port, such as exercise classes for adults, a wider variety of classes for boys/girls and she also hopes to connect the studio with the performing arts in the community.
“Its truly an amazing feeling when a passion and career come together,” Gargani said. “I absolutely love what I do. Every day I feel fulfilled that I am able to enrich a child through my love of dance.”
For more information, contact Trish Gargani at Danceworks, New York, 516-767-DANC, or www.danceworksny.com
