Danceworks Groove With Jets Cheerleaders

Danceworks of Port Washington was invited to dance on the field with the NY Jets cheerleaders for Cheer and Dance Day at Citifield. There were several cheerleading and dance teams participating in the event. Girls ages 7 to 14 years of age participated in this special performance. Each group received a special cheer lesson and performed the routines with the New York Jets Flight Crew cheerleaders before the Mets game. The girls performed to three of the latest pop songs including “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, “Outside” by Calvin Harris and Meagan Trainor’s “Me Too.”

Jets cheerleaders sent each dance group the choreography a month in advance. The Danceworks team had hours of rehearsals at the studio beforehand to learn and perfect it.

“It was an incredible day. A once in a lifetime experience for them,” said Trish Gargani owner of Danceworks. The girls had the opportunity to sit together with fellow cheerleaders, family and friends in the Big Apple reserved seats area. Each dancer also received a specially designed commerative Cheer Day bow.